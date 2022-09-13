Twitter Denies Latest Whistleblower Claims, Approves $44B Elon Musk Bid

Elon Musk’s trying hard to reject Twitter but shareholders say they must have him—while a whistleblower squeals to Senate

Although world’s richest man Elon Musk has been trying for months to extricate himself from his $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter, to the point where the company is suing him to make the deal, Twitter’s savvy shareholders voted Tuesday to accept the SpaceX chief’s generous offer, CNBC reports.

The vote seeking new leadership coincides with Musk’s new favorite friend—whistleblower and former Twitter chief security officer Peiter “Mudge” Zatko—making an appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday. The judge in the Delaware legal battle between Musk and Twitter recently allowed Musk to alter his counterclaim against the company to include allegations made by Zatko, who recently filed a whistleblower complaint claiming major security shortcomings at the platform.

Zatko told lawmakers on Tuesday that even after the Federal Trade Commission told Twitter to protect its users’ private information, the company did not do so, according to Fox Business.

“What I discovered when I joined Twitter was that this enormously influential company was over a decade behind industry security standards,” Zatko said. “The company’s cybersecurity failures make it vulnerable to exploitation, causing real harm to real people.”

He gave an example of what a rogue user could do with a user’s info stored by Twitter.

“This is the information that you need in order to start taking over other people’s accounts,” he said. “With your phone number and an email address, I can hijack your phone number. I can then change your Gmail, your Coinbase, your Ameritrade, your other accounts. I can cause financial harm that way. I can then assume your identity.”

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal denied the allegations Zatko made in the whistleblower complaint. In a message to employees obtained by Bloomberg, he said the company was “reviewing the redacted claims that have been published, but what we’ve seen so far is a false narrative that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies, and presented without important context.”

