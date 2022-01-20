Also, Disney California Adventure is ringing in the Year of the Tiger with its 2022 Lunar New Year festival from Jan. 21 through Feb. 13

Although events have been canceling left and right due to a rise in COVID cases within recent weeks in Los Angeles, there’s still some COVID-friendly gatherings happening this New Year’s Eve and beyond. Nonetheless, before attending any event, we highly recommend checking event websites and listings to make sure that they haven’t been canceled or postponed.

Friday, January 21 through Sunday, February 13

Disney California Adventure is ringing in the Year of the Tiger with its 2022 Lunar New Year festival. From Janaury 21 through February 13, the theme park will be celebrating to Chinese, Vietnamese, and Korean cultures through special activities and performances, culinary delights, and surprises from your favorite Disney Characters including Tigger, Raya from the 2021 animated film Raya and the Last Dragon, Mulan, and more. [More info]

Thursday, January 20 through Sunday, February 20

The new British musical, which was inspired by a 2011 BBC documentary about a teenager who wanted to be a drag queen, has debuted at the Center Theatre Group. Winner of three WhatsOnStage Awards and nominated for five Olivier Awards, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has entertained critics and fans alike since its debut in 2017. The musical celebrates acceptance, belonging, the power of unconditional love of a mother for her child. Tickets range from $35-$125. [More info]

Friday, January 21 through Sunday, May 1

The iconic West Coast rapper who died more than two decades ago is remembered in a fully immersive exhibit titled ‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,’ which debuts on Friday, January 21 at The Canvas at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles. Created in collaboration with the Shakur Estate, the exhibit features sound installations, poetry, personal effects, and never before seen artifacts from Tupac’s personal archives. The exhibit is on view through Sunday, May 1. Tickets range from $19.50-$49.50. [More info]

Friday, January 21 through Sunday, January 30

Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre is showing Disney’s 1992-animated film Aladdin from January 21-30. Saturday and Sunday morning showings at 10 a.m. will also feature pajama parties where guests can enjoy breakfast (includes muffin, cereal, yogurt, and juice or coffee). Daily showtimes for Aladdin are 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., although showtimes and dates are subject to change. Tickets are $25 for all ages. [More info]

Saturday, January 22 and Saturday, January 29

Yuval Ron Ensemble will be hosting a concert series at the Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center in Leimert Park. The group—which formed in 1999 with the aim to alleviate national, racial, religious, and cultural divides by uniting the music and dance of the people of the Middle East through musical celebrations—will be performing on January 22 and 29 at the popular concert venue. Their performance will explore the Gypsy and Jewish traditions of Andalusia, Spain with fiery Flamenco, Sephardic-Jewish music, and engaging storytelling. Admission to the show is free. The concert will also be available on YouTube. [More info]

From Thursday, January 20 through Sunday, January 23

Los Angeles’ longest-running art show is returning to the L.A. Convention Center from January 19-23. Curated by Marisa Caichiolo, this year’s event will play special emphasis on both the environment’s depiction in art, along with humanity’s place within the world. The show features exhibitors from around the world, plus exciting new additions and a growing emphasis on NFTs. Tickets range from $30-$250. [More info]

Thursday, January 20 through Thursday, January 26

The well-known Los Angeles retailer is having a semi-annual sale from January 20-26. Fred Segal will be offering up to 61 percent off select designers in honor of the store’s debut in 1961. Brands like GANNI, Lisa Says Gah, Rowing Blazers, Frankies Bikinis, Buci, Esse Studios, and more will be on sale both online and in-store at Fred Segal’s flagship Sunset Boulevard and Malibu locations. [More info]

Thursday, January 13 through Sunday, January 30

The ultimate sneaker exhibition returns to Los Angeles from Jan. 13-30 at the newly renovated HHLA venue (formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes). Sneakertopia features some of the world’s rarest kicks and dozens of street art masterpieces. Guests will get the opportunity to witness an all new augmented reality experience that reveals the icons and creators of sneaker culture, as well as purchase exclusive limited edition merchandise. The event will also highlight the impact that sneaker culture has had on sports, music, film, fashion, and fantasy. A trip through Sneakertopia lasts about an hour, so plan your visit accordingly. The exhibition is open during select hours and dates. We recommend that you purchase your tickets—which start at $20 for kids and $35 for adults—in advance to secure your time slot. [More info]

Through Saturday, February 26

New York-based artist Rachael Harrison is bringing her Caution Kneeling Bus art exhibition to the Regen Projects gallery from January 15 through February 26. Over the last 30 years, Harrison has pioneered an approach to art making that combines formal invention with the artifacts of popular culture. Her new exhibition features a series of paintings made with the smartphone app Scanner Pro. Caution Kneeling Bus is available for viewing during gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. [More info]

Through Sunday, February 20

The Europop musical, Singing Revolution, is making its debut on January 15 at the Broadwater theater. Featuring 20 triple-threat performers, a five-piece band, and a crowd-pleasing Europop score, Singing Revolution: The Musical. The performance sets a tale of star-crossed lovers against the beautiful, moving, and timeless true story of Estonia’s 1987 song-filled, peaceful uprising against the Soviet Union. Tickets start at $40. [More info]

Through Sunday, February 20

Calling all Star Trek fans. The Skirball Cultural Center is hosting a fully immersive exhibition that showcases Star Trek’s significant impact on culture, art, and technology through more than one hundred rare artifacts, set pieces, and props, plus state-of-the-art photo and videos. Tickets range from $13-$18, but entrance is free to all on Thursdays. [More info]

Fridays

Beginning Friday, January 7, West Hollywood’s Abbey Food & Bar will be hosting a weekly happy hour watch party for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This season’s viewing parties will be hosted by The Abbey’s own drag superstar Kornbread “the snack” Jete, who is also a contestant on this season’s lineup. The party starts at 5 p.m. every Friday. No reservations are needed to attend—just proof of COVID vaccination to enter and an appetite for delicious bar bites and cocktails. [More info]

Through Sunday, February 20

Los Angeles-based artist June Edmond’s solo exhibition titled “Full Spectrum” has been extended through Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Loyola Marymount University’s Laband Art Gallery. “Full Spectrum” consists of more than 40 pieces made between 1980 and 2021, which serve to portray Black positivity—a lifelong commitment for Edmonds. The Laband Art Gallery is open to external guests from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, but is closed for winter break from Dec. 20 to Jan. 7. Due to COVID safety protocols, advance reservations are required and walk-ins aren’t permitted. [More info]

Through Sunday, April 3

Curious minds and art lovers will get the chance to see the artwork of the mysterious artist, Banksy, at an “unauthorized” art exhibition in Culver City. The exhibition includes 80 original works, sculptures, installations, videos, and photos, which were all sourced from private collections and will be exhibited in Los Angeles for the first time, according to the promoters of the event. Visitors will also be get the opportunity to experience an impressive multimedia installation, created specifically for the exhibition, which will reveal clues about Banksy and highlight his most culturally defining pieces. All ages are welcome to visit the exhibition, which runs through Sunday, April 3. Tickets start at $29.50 for adults. [More info]

Through Saturday, April 3

The Broad is debuting a new exhibition called “Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade,” which highlights a selection of nearly 60 works acquired in the 10 years since Eli and Edythe Broad publicly announced their plans to open the Downtown Los Angeles museum. Featured artists include John Baldessari, Glenn Ligon, and Kara Walker, whom The Broad has collected over the years, as well as artists added to the collection within the past decade such as Tauba Auerbach, Kerry James Marshall, and Catherine Opie. Admission is free, but reservations are required for entry. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. [More info and tickets]

Through Saturday, January 22

Korean-born, New York-artist based Sung Won Yun is debuting her first solo exhibition in Los Angeles titled, “(in)visible traces,” at the Helen J Gallery in Hollywood. Inspired by the various stages of plant growth, (in)visible traces” features paintings, drawings, and photographs created by Yun. Its free to view the exhibition, which is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but appointments are recommended. [More info]

Through Monday, April 25

The annual Art & Nature festival is returning to the Laguna Art Museum in Laguna Beach on November 4. The purpose of the event is to showcase Laguna Beach artists, develop connections between art and science, and raise awareness about environmental issues. The 5-month series will kick off on Nov. 4 with a free weekly event called “First Thursdays Art Walk” from 6-9 p.m. The festival, which runs through April 25, will also feature special exhibitions from artists including Rebeca Méndez who will be debuting “Any-Instant-Whatever,” lectures, panel discussions, films and family activities on the theme of art’s engagement with the natural world like the “Art & Nature Family Festival” taking place on Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. [More info]

Through Sunday, March 20

Stopping by a local museum to view artwork by diverse artists is always a good idea—and it’s free! LaToya Ruby Frazier, an acclaimed artist from Chicago, is bringing her traveling exhibition The Last Cruze to the California African American Museum beginning this week through March 20, 2022. The exhibit, which includes 66 photographs, video, and an architectural installation, chronicles the lives of workers at the General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that shut down in 2019 due to the global outsourcing of labor, the growing demand of electric cars, and other circumstances. [More info]

Through Sunday, March 20

The old Amoeba in Hollywood is looking mighty different these days. After a long build out, the space’s hallowed confines reopen this weekend as the home of Immersive Van Gogh, a walk-through experience that lets you hang out in Van Gogh’s most famous paintings (and even correspond with a AI version of the long-dead Dutchman). Opening weekend is sold out, but the show is open through the beginning of January 2022. [More info and tickets]

Sundays

Like most other things that are good, Smorgasburg L.A. had to pack it in and endure a long hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, July 4, the Brooklyn-transplanted outdoor food market returned to ROW DTLA with a bunch of new vendors, including some you’ve probably seen on Instagram and have been dying to try, like fried fish sandwich pop-up Little Fish and Caribbean street food pop-up Bridgetown Roti. According to organizers 75 percent of the markets former vendors will be returning too. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free. [More info]

Ongoing

This one of a kind comedy show, which features a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming comics, takes place every Sunday at the infamous Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip. Recent performers include the likes of Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan. It’s also not uncommon to catch a celebrity in the crowd as folks like Beyonce and husband Jay Z, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have showed up. [More info and tickets]

Through Sunday, February 27

Debutante balls have existed since the 18th century, but there’s nuance to how they evolved in America. This exhibit at the California African American Museum takes a closer look at the role debutante balls have played in Black life, particularly in L.A., through photographs from the 1950s and ’60s culled from libraries and collections, in addition to gowns, souvenirs, oral interviews, and other objects. [More info]

Through 2023

Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has created a soundtrack for your next walk in Griffith Park. Download the SOUNDWALK app to experience a public work of audio art that’s determined by which way you decide to walk (using GPS). “We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people,” Reid says. “I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.” [More info]

