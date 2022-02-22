Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ MAGA Twitter Has a Glitchy First Day

’Truth Social,’ Donald Trump’s conservative answer to Twitter, went live on Monday and fizzled out

Truth Social, the Trump Media & Technology Group’s Twitter alternative, went live on the Apple app store this Presidents’ Day, but thousands of users hoping to mingle in the social-media-exiled ex-President’s cyberspace met with bitter disappointment.

After Trump was permanently banned from Twitter and suspended from Facebook for two years, his team promised that Truth Social would “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.” But a little bit of tech would have been helpful Monday, as user after user got the hated “405 not allowed” message when they tried to register at TruthSocial.com.

As early as Sunday night a, note on the app’s Apple Store page indicated “Bug Fixes,” the New York Daily News reports.

Truth Social—where former California Rep. Devin Nunes is Chief Executive Officer—claimed on the site Monday that, “Due to the overwhelming demand at launch, we are currently rate-limited on onboarding new users to the platform.”

According to The Daily Beast, some promising alt-right all-stars found themselves wait-listed at Bizarro Twitter. “Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist,” they were told.

A DB reporter stated that they had reached 96,427th place in line on Monday morning, while other users say they rose as high as 160,000 on the Trump list.

Los Angeles received a “405 not allowed” message on Monday evening.

