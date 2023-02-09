Trump White House Demanded Delete of Chrissy Teigen ‘Pussy Ass’ Tweet

When President Donald Trump took issue with a Chrissy Teigen tweet calling him a “pussy ass bitch,” his minions pressured Twitter to remove it

Donald Trump famously bragged about grabbing women “by the pussy,” but he apparently cries like a baby when anyone refers to him by that term. Especially if that person is super famous, with 12.9 million Twitter followers.

It was revealed Wednesday during a Congressional House Oversight Committee hearing regarding Twitter’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story, that the Trump White House demanded that the social media platform take down a Chrissy Teigen tweet calling the onetime Chief Executive of the United States a “pussy ass bitch.”

The tweet in question, from Sept. 9, 2019, was not removed.

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

The model, television personality, and New York Times bestselling cookbook author was responding to an unprovoked Twitter attack against herself and her husband by Trump, in which the then-POTUS ranted about not getting enough credit for signing a criminal justice reform bill into law.

“Guys like boring musician [John Legend] and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is — but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed,” he tweeted, naively not expecting return fire from the “filthy” Teigen.

Anika Collier Navaroli, Twitter’s former U.S. Safety Policy Team Senior Expert, confirmed that the Trump administration pleaded for the removal of Teigan’s tweet calling the Donald a pussy ass bitch when Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-Virginia) asked if the incident had actually taken place.

“In my role, I was not responsible for receiving any sort of request from the government. However, what I was privy to was my supervisors letting us know that we had received something along those lines, or something of a request,” Navaroli testified. “And in that particular instance, I do remember hearing that we had received a request from the White House to make sure that we evaluated this tweet and that they wanted it to come down, because it was a derogatory statement directed toward the president.”

The congressman found this amusing, asking, “Woah, woah, they wanted it to come down? They made that request?” Connolly continued, in a mocking tone: “I thought that was an ‘inappropriate action’ by a government official, let alone the White House. But it wasn’t Joe Biden about his son’s laptop; it was Donald Trump because he didn’t like what Chrissy Teigen had to say about him. Is that correct?

“Yes, that is correct,” Navaroli responded.

The Trump WH wanted Teigen’s tweet calling Trump a PAB taken down lol pic.twitter.com/WkyQoJ3zIP — Acyn (@Acyn) February 8, 2023

The hitsorically outspoked Teigen offered only sparse commentary on the exchange Wednesday when sharing a clip of the C-SPAN2 footage.

Meanwhile, on Trump’s own Truth Social media platform Tuesday, the thin-skinned alleged PAB took aim at Republican rival Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor considered by political pundits as Trump’s most likely GOP primary challenger for the presidency in 2024.

As Newsweek notes, “Trump went on a rampage against DeSantis in a series of Truth Social posts. In two posts, Trump shared an image that purportedly showed the governor drinking alcohol with teenage girls that he was responsible for teaching at a high school in Georgia.”

The image is believed to have first been published on far-right blog Hill Reporter in October 2021, and a Truth Social user posted it with the caption, “Here is Ron DeSanctimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher.”

The ex-Commander-in-Chief commented, “That’s not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!”

Trump then upped the ante, posting the photo again, this time from a Truth Social user who stated, “Ron DeSantis was having a ‘drink’ party with his students when he was a high school teacher. Having drinks with underage girls and cuddling with them certainly look [sic] pretty gross and ephebophiliaesque.”

To that, Trump added, “No Way?”

DeSantis responded in a press conference Wednesday, stating, “I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden. That’s how I spend my time. I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans.”

