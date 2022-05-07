Elon Musk Corrects Trump Tech Stooge Devin Nunes’ Twitter Tall Tale

Musk set the record straight after the CA Rep. turned Trump techno chief claimed they had something to do with his Twitter takeover scheme

Devin Nunes, the former San Joaquin Valley congressman who is now CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group—and, presumably, one of the people responsible for 45’s social media platform, TruthSocial—has been busted for lying during an appearance on Fox’s Varney & Co. Wednesday.

On the show, Nunes tried his best to insert himself and boss Trump into Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover attempt, claiming he personally encouraged the SpaceX CEO to buy the platform and “take on” tech giants.

“Donald Trump wanted to make sure that the American people got their voice back and that the internet was open,” said Nunes, per Fox Business.

“So people like Elon Musk doing what he’s doing, we’re definitely in favor of it,” Nunes continued. “That’s why we encouraged Elon Musk to buy it, because someone has to continue to take on these tech tyrants.”

The crybaby ex-congressman elaborated further that Trump himself had too Musk to buy the social-networking platform.

“We’re all for it,” he assured. “President Trump, basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said to go and buy it because the goal of our company is really to build a community where people are in a family-friendly, safe environment.”

Musk took issue with the veracity of these claims via, of course, Twitter.

“This is false,” Musk wrote. “I’ve had no communication, directly indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social.”

This is false. I’ve had no communication, directly or indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2022

Better luck next time, fella.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Musk has gathered 19 new investors for his Twitter bid, including a Saudi prince, Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle Corp., and a bitcoin exchange. Their contributions total $7 billion in new funding.

