Trevor Noah Under Fire From Joe Rogan Supporters Over N-Word Debate

“For the most part, as a white person, you never need to use the N-word,” says ”The Daily Show” host

Trevor Noah has jumped into the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan who was under fire—for a second time—after a video of him repeatedly saying the N-word went viral over the weekend. But now The Daily Show host, who also faced criticism in 2015 for controversial tweets he posted, is receiving backlash of his own.

During Monday night’s episode of The Daily Show, Noah said, “Even though Rogan apologized—this was strange—a lot of people were arguing sort of against his apology, saying that the N-word with context is totally fine for a white person to say.”

“And I understand what they’re saying,” Noah said about the debate. “Like maybe you’re a professor teaching history, maybe you’re a news anchor reporting on a story about Joe Rogan, maybe you’re in a Quentin Tarantino movie and you have to use the N-word, because if you don’t, then the movie has no dialogue. But for the most part, as a white person, you never need to use the N-word.”

“When Joe Rogan says, ‘I wasn’t being racist. I was just being entertaining.’ – No, Joe, I think you were using racism to try to be entertaining.” -Trevor unpacks Rogan’s N-word and Planet of the Apes apologies pic.twitter.com/AKAJGDABKz — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 8, 2022

In the six-minute video—which had surpassed 1.5 views by early Tuesday afternoon—Noah added: “When Joe Rogan says, ‘I wasn’t being racist. I was just being entertaining.’ – No, Joe, I think you were using racism to try to be entertaining.”

Rogan, who has been taking heat for spreading misinformation about COVID, issued a video apology Friday in response to backlash about his use of the racial slur, saying it was “the most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.”

But now Rogan’s supporters are coming for Noah who was widely criticized in 2015 after a series of controversial tweets he posted over the years resurfaced shortly after he was announced as the new host of The Daily Show. Many people also noted that Rogan came to Noah’s defense at the time.

Among Noah’s controversial tweets were jokes that some people called anti-Semitic and sexist. One read: “Almost bumped a Jewish kid crossing the road. He didn’t look b4 crossing but I still would hav felt so bad in my German car.”

When asked about the controversy, Rogan said, “Too much for 140 characters, but NOTHING he said was out of line, and he’s a funny dude,” according to a March, 2015 tweet. “F–k the haters, Noah!”

In response to the backlash, Noah tweeted, “To reduce my views to a handful of jokes that didn’t land is not a true reflection of my character, nor my evolution as a comedian.”

To reduce my views to a handful of jokes that didn’t land is not a true reflection of my character, nor my evolution as a comedian. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 31, 2015

Seven years later, some Rogan supporters are calling Noah a hypocrite for not supporting Rogan as he once did for him.

On Tuesday, Tablet Magazine’s Noam Blum, who condemned Noah in 2015, tweeted, “You piece of fucking shit @Trevornoah,” citing Noah’s controversial tweets and his apology tweet.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan also jumped into match, tweeting, “REMINDER: Trevor Noah told disgustingly offensive racist ‘jokes’ about Aboriginal women for ‘entertainment’ and has never admitted they were racist nor – unlike @joerogan- apologised.”

One Twitter user tweeted, “It’s O.K. when I do it.”

Another user tweeted, “He defended you, and you throw him under the bus. Nice.”

But Noah hasn’t been abandoned by his supporters.

One supporter tweeted, “So he gets to be racist and he has to defend him. He’s pointing out that Rogan said the joke was racist in real time.”

Another tweeted, “just cause he stood up for him , now he should just keep quiet about him being racist?”

A rep for Noah declined request for comment from Los Angeles.

