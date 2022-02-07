Huvane, who represented Margot Robbie, Henry Winkler and Margaret Qualley, committed suicide after struggling with depression

Chris Huvane, a partner at Management 360 who represented Margot Robbie, Henry Winkler and the late Chadwick Boseman, died by apparent suicide on Sunday. He was 47.

Management 360 said in a statement Monday, “We are devastated beyond words this morning, Chris was simply ‘the best of the best.’ A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him. It’s an incalculable loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends. We are all better for having known Chris, and we commit to honoring his legacy everyday forward.”

Deadline reports that Huvane had been struggling with depression for a long time, but so far there is no official information available about his death.

His other clients included Margaret Qualley, Jensen Ackles, Julianne Moore, Zoey Deutch, Travis Fimmel, Zach Braff, Malcolm Barrett, Frank Grillo, Brad Goreski, Ben McKenzie, Chris Cantwell and Chris Rogers.

Before joining 360, Huvane was GQ‘s Senior West Coast Editor, and before that he was a publicist with HBH Public Relations.

He is survived by his brothers, Slate PR partner Stephen and CAA partner Kevin.

Outside of his professional life, Chris was known around Los Angeles for his love of motorcycles. In 2020, he wrote a guide to his favorite bikes called, “Chris Huvane and the Art of Riding of Motorcycle Riding.”

