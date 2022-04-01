Top Comics Share Their Favorite April Fools’ Pranks

If you haven’t come up with a killer prank of your own yet, maybe one of these will provide some inspiration

Who likes being had on April Fools’ Day? Probably no one. But we polled dozens of joke masters to discover their idea of a primo gag—whether pulled, schooled, or still a prank-in-waiting.

Howie Mandel

(Howie Mandel Does Stuff)

I told my kids we were going to do an Easter egg hunt on April 1. I got them up really early, gave them each a basket, and sent them in the backyard. After an hour of disappointment, they didn’t find any eggs, and I explained to them, “It’s because we’re Jews.” So it wasn’t only an April Fools’ thing, it was also a teaching moment.

DeRay Davis

(Snowfall)

I was taking my daughter and nephew to the movies—they were 10 or 11. As I’m driving, people keep looking in our back seat. I say to the kids, “If y’all are back there giving the finger, I swear to God I’m gonna turn the car around.” I pull up to a gas station, go inside, and this sweet, old lady comes in and says, “Sir, are those your kids in the car?” These psychopaths had gaffer’s tape over their mouths, pretending they were being kidnapped. There were no movies that day.

Hannah Pilkes

(Yearly Departed)

At my neighboring high school on the outskirts of Philly, they released a bunch of opossums on April Fools’ Day. There were 40 or 50, which was a nightmare. Some were lost, and it took forever to find them. People were horrified. I was like, “How is this April Fools’?” You can’t really take that back because the opossums are still there.

Murray Hill

(Somebody Somewhere)

After a gig at a comedy club on April Fools’, I put my bag over my shoulder and after a few blocks, I realized it was way too heavy. The busboy had put about five pounds of silverware in my bag. I still have the spoons to this day.

Kel Mitchell

(Prank Day)

I used to watch a commercial when I was young about a construction worker who put glue on his hard hat, and he put it on one of the pipes on the building and he hung from the building. I was looking at my father’s toolbox one time, just playing around, and I saw Krazy Glue. I was like, “Oh, this is the thing that’s in the commercial!” I took it to school, and I realized you can’t really see that this is glue. It’s clear. So my friend got up in class to throw something away in the garbage, and I stealthily put this glue on his chair. He sits down. It’s time for recess. But he’s stuck. He can’t get up. He’s like for real, for real stuck. They had to saw him out of the seat.

Mohanad Elshieky

(I’m Sorry)

My youngest siblings and I have an age difference of 11 years. I managed to convince them that I was actually their father and that we were currently living with their grandparents. I remember saying, “Ever wonder why I’m the one who drives you to school every morning?” My dad then started driving them to school every day to prove he was their father, so I’d say the prank was totally worth it.

Logan Guntzelman

(The Secret Show @ Blind Barber)

I’m almost afraid to put this in writing because I hope to one day do it, but I think it would be great if someone changed the signs outside of Fred Segal to say “Steven Seagal.” Is there any point to this prank? Not really. Is it something I think about every time I pass Fred Segal? One hundred percent.

Karen Chee

(Late Night with Seth Meyers)

I would love to rerecord a museum audio tour for a fancy place, like MoMA or the Met, and record it so that it’s like 98 percent accurate and normal, and then periodically make repeated mentions about how something in a painting reminds me of an egg bagel.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

(The Real Dirty Dancing)

I think it’s so funny when people replace all the photos in someone’s house with photos of a celebrity, like Willem Dafoe. I once saw a prank online where a kid dipped Brussels sprouts in chocolate and wrapped them in the Ferrero Rocher wrappings and tricked their dad into eating them.

Nate Bargatze and his father, Stephen Bargatze

(The Greatest Average American)

Stephen: My other son was painting all the doors in his house, and he had all the doorknobs on the table. They were all identical. So I took one so they would think they were missing it. But then I had a better idea—I went over to Ace Hardware, bought an extra one, brought it back, and set it on the table. When it came time to put everything back together, they got into the biggest fight. They probably got about ten doors in their house. They were marking all the doors with numbers to figure out where this extra doorknob was supposed to go. They had their kids at every door, yelling, “I got mine! I got mine!” They thought, “We’ve got a door somewhere that doesn’t have a knob on it!” It lasted about three days before I finally broke down and had to tell them.

Nate: With pranking, if someone walks into it, you just kinda go with it. I stayed with a friend in a hotel when I first started comedy, and he was like, “Hey, is this lotion? It says ‘conditioner’ on it.” I go, “Yeah, it’s conditioner for your skin.” So he rubs it all over his body. Then we had to leave to go to the show, and he’s like, “Why am I so sticky?”

Gil Ozeri

(Human Resources)

A thing I did with Adam Pally and Ben Schwartz was we used to make each other say certain sentences during big pitch meetings. You had to say it completely serious. One of them was you had to say, “It’s like Frasier—for babies.”

Lauren Lapkus

(The Wrong Missy)

Whenever my aunt would visit from Texas, it was always a surprise to my brother and me. One time we shuffled outside to help my mom unload groceries from the car, and my aunt popped out of the trunk.

Ron Funches

(Gettin’ Better with Ron Funches)

My son is on the autism spectrum and had never shown much interest in traditional activities like April Fools’, but last year he played several pranks on me, like putting toothpaste on my houseplants and filling my cereal bowl with water instead of milk. This would have been delightful enough, but he went the extra mile and labeled each prank with a Post-It note to make sure I wouldn’t miss them. I still smile when I walk by my houseplant, thinking of the Post-It that simply read, “Toothpaste April Fools!”

