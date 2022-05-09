Top Apple AI Guy Quits Over Back-to-Office Mandate

The switch from full-time Work From Home to three days back in the hive was too much for one artificial intelligence brainiac

An artificial intelligence executive at Apple is quitting over the company’s return-to-work policy. Apparently, the high-paid geek would rather ditch his job entirely than have to go back to that office again, according to the New York Post.

The exec, Ian Goodfellow, is leaving in response to a directive by Apple to bring employees back to the office for at least three days a week, a contrast to the forever-remote policies of some of its Big Tech competitors, like Meta, Google and Amazon.

Apple’s new policy still allows employees two days a week of WFH, but that wasn’t good enough for director of machine learning Goodfellow, who handed in his notice last week. He left behind a goodbye note citing that the required return to work as his main reason for leaving.

“I believe strongly that more flexibility would have been the best policy for my team,” Goodfellow wrote in his note, which was then tweeted by Verge reporter Zoe Schiffer.

One Apple coworker also quoted Goodfellow as writing, “I’m leaving for many reasons … but Apple’s return to office policy is the biggest single reason.”

Some Twitter users immediately took issue with Goodfellow resigning because he was losing the cushy WFH spot, which was not the norm in pre-pandemic days.

“Let’s keep in mind that that the opportunity to do this is a highly privileged situation available only to a very small fraction of the population, iboy responded. “I’m not criticizing it/you. But I am saying that this entire ‘work from x’ phenomenon is not applicable to the vast majority of ppl.”

But the new policy doesn’t sound so bad. Apple is only requiring its employees to work in-office on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, according to the Post. They are also allowed four weeks of fully-remote work per year.

Still, some Apple employees fear that an eventual return to five days a week in the office is the endgame. Although there is heightened chatter on corporate gossip site Blind, there appears to be no foundation for that level of paranoia.

