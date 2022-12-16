Tom Petty’s ‘Moose Lodge’ Malibu Beach House Lists for $10 Million

The rock legend, whose songs are part of L.A. myth, wrote “Something Good Coming” and others in this rustic getaway

For not quite $10 million, Tom Petty’s own great wide open—a rustic 2,200 square foot midcentury cabin-style beach house in Malibu—could be yours.

As the Wall Street Journal reports, the seaside homestead, listed at $9.85 million, is located in Escondido Beach, and was actually the second Malibu dream house owned by the rock legend and his wife, Dana Petty.

Built in 1950, most of its foremost touches are intact. Petty appreciated that the “house was pretty much all original… with a cozy cabin feel,” Dana told the WSJ.

Known as “Moose Lodge,” the main house is built from solid wood, stone, and brick. There are two bedrooms, with the master bedroom boasting a deck overlooking the ocean and a white tiled fireplace for when the wind off the water creates a chill. The living room has a large deck, also with ocean views.

Petty, whose catalog is brimming with songs of life and death inL.A., also enjoyed a rose garden out back, which leads to the guesthouse—equally rustic, with exposed wooden beams. It fits a grand piano and recording equipment, with room to spare.

Moose Lodge was something of a getaway for the Pettys, a place to spend time with friends, doing ordinary things like ordering food and building fires on the beach. It was also a place for the “Refugee” singer to escape his fame where he could walk along the beach undisturbed.

“Tommy got a lot of inspiration” from the Malibu house, Dana said. “He always had his little recorder and guitar, constantly writing and creating. Many songs were inspired and written while staying there.”

Three of the songs Petty wrote there, she said, were, “Beautiful Blue,” “Topanga Cowgirl,” and “Something Good Coming,” which includes the lyrics: “I’m watching the water, watching the coast, suddenly I know, what I want the most.”

Petty sang again and again about lost souls seeking redemption and finding only crossroads in Los Angeles. Recalling his own journey to the City of Angeles from Gainesville, Florida in 1974, he told his biographer Warren Zanes, it was “the greatest trip of my life.”

