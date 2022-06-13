Tig Notaro Shares Her Take On Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle Attacks

From the slap heard around the world to an attacker at the Hollywood Bowl, Tig Notaro believes the chaos showcased in the stand up comedy world right now is just another example of the current political divide within the country.

“I think it’s very indicative of what’s going on in the world right now. There’s such a divide and there’s so much conflict, and it’s really showing up in comedy because comedians speak their minds,” Notaro told Los Angeles. “There’s a line drawn in a lot of social and political areas and I think that’s where you’re going to hear it pretty directly. It’s from these comedians.”

In case you missed it, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face during the 94th Academy Awards broadcast for telling a hurtful joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. One month later, Dave Chappelle was also in the face of danger when an armed man stormed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl after he was “triggered” by the comedian’s jokes regarding the LGBTQ+ community. According to Notaro, the lines between the comedian and the audience have been blurred, so she chooses to focus her new material on more family friendly subject matter.

“I think we’ve lost sight of so many things,” she said. “A lot of the social and political activism that I’ve been involved in has not been very showcased on the stand up stage necessarily. I know kind of indirectly I have done things with cancer awareness and being an out, gay comedian, so there’s that, but I think more than ever, I’m so interested in things being friendly and positive. It just does not feel like a time to push on that divide.”

Instead, Notaro would prefer to focus on more positive stories such as celebrating the start of pride month.

“I think when I was single, before I was married, before I had kids, it’s embarrassing actually to admit that I didn’t fully see the importance of [pride]. I didn’t care. I didn’t want to get married so I wasn’t pushing for gay marriage, I was just dating and not politically active in any way,” Notaro said. “It’s embarrassing to admit that it wasn’t until it affected me, and I fell in love and I wanted to get married that I really appreciated the opportunity to marry this incredible woman when I instantly knew I wanted to marry her.”

Now that Notaro has grasped the full importance of celebrating change, she is already working with her wife Stephanie Allynne, to ensure their five-year-old kids, Finn and Max, also grasp the full meaning behind the month’s celebrations.

“Our children go to this school where everyone was encouraged to wear something rainbow and to see my kids getting up in the morning and putting on gay pride colors, I was just like, ‘What is this about?’ I of course knew, but they’re five, and my son was like, ‘It’s pride day at school.’ I asked him what that meant, and he said, ‘It means when a boy marries a boy, and a girl marries a girl like you and mom,’” Notaro shared.

“It was so incredible and I really appreciated seeing the importance, and I’m sorry I didn’t before it directly affected me because there were so many people that would have, and could have had the opportunities that I have,” she added.

