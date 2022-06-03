Tig Notaro Celebrated Her Comedy Album Five Months Late Because of This Major Mistake (Exclusive)

“I had to pull myself together and find some new reps,” comedian says

Tig Notaro was forced to celebrate the worldwide release of her comedy album Drawn five months late due to a major screw up on her representatives behalf.

“Honestly, there was somehow a crazy glitch where nobody told me my album came out in January,” Notaro told Los Angeles. “Somehow my reps didn’t know and nobody told me. I was emailing, asking when my album was coming out and they kept saying they didn’t know and then they emailed me saying it already came out.”

“I had to pull myself together and find some new reps,” Notaro joked. “It just took me a beat because I had been used to having my specials and my albums get GRAMMY and EMMY nominations. I had the number one selling comedy album in the world one year, so I was like, ‘Wait, what just happened?’ And my wife tried to encourage me to just celebrate.”

Notaro’s wife, Stephanie Allynne, actually thought of the idea behind Notaro’s recent album release party at the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles last month.

“For a while I didn’t know if I could bring myself to do it because I was so bummed,” Notaro said.

Nonetheless, Notaro still got up on stage in front of a theater full of family, friends and fans, and performed some new material, which she hopes will be included in her next stand up special. The jokes included bits about her experiences with Adele and Reese Witherspoon. Her bit regarding Adele came fully equipped with a grand piano in which Notaro pretended she could play, just as she did when she was attending the same party as the 34-year-old singer.

“Well, that’s the secret to the bit,” Notaro said of the moment she performed Hello at that party. “I don’t even know if she was in the room, but she was at that party. I went on the stage knowing that she could see me do this and kind of excited by the thought of her seeing me do this, but I never talked to her.”

“I said, ‘Hello,’ to her outside earlier, but I don’t even think she knows who I am or clocked that I said hello to her,” she added. “I don’t know her and I don’t know how she’d react to it, but one time I was performing at Largo in Los Angeles and the guy that wrote and produced that song, and her album, and most of her music, was at the show and busted into my dressing room and told me he wrote that song with Adele and gave me the ‘ok’ to film that bit.”

Tig Notaro: Drawn is the first-ever fully animated stand-up special and is now playing on HBO.

