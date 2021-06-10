Some of the Best Things to Do in L.A. This Weekend

Looking for ways to stay occupied (and safe) this weekend? Here are a few things to do.

Through February 27, 2022

Debutante balls have existed since the 18th century, but there’s nuance to how they evolved in America. This exhibit at the California African American Museum takes a closer look at the role debutante balls have played in Black life, particularly in L.A., through photographs from the 1950s and ’60s culled from libraries and collections, in addition to gowns, souvenirs, oral interviews, and other objects. [More info]

June 11-13 and 18-20

If you need some time post-pandemic to stop and smell the flowers, the Huntington is hosting a series of Evening Strolls throughout the summer. Meander through the property’s gorgeous grounds and grab at bite at Cafe 1919, which will be staying open through 7 p.m. Check the calendar for future dates throughout the summer. [More info and tickets]

Friday-Sunday, June 11-13

Chef Brandon Kida’s two fast casual restaurants—fried chicken spot Go-Go Bird and dumpling spot Go-Go Gyoza—are popping up at Citizen Public Market in Culver City. Also on the scene: Zooies Cookies, whose chocolate chip variety won a Best of L.A. award in 2019. The pop-up takes place from noon to 9 p.m. all three days.

Saturday, June 12

Throughout June and July, Friends of the L.A. River is hosting a series of cleanups of our beloved river. This Saturday, you can feel good about helping collect trash at one of two locations: Bull Run in Van Nuys or Bette Davis Picnic Area in Glendale. Check out their site for future dates, too. [More info and registration]

Saturday, June 12

Wu Tang Clan member and kung fu movie aficionado RZA hosts a virtual screening of 1978 kung fu classic Five Deadly Venoms at noon on Saturday via the 36 Cinema platform. He’s joined by movie producer Dan Halsted for live commentary. [More info]

Saturday, June 12

Get an eyeful of some of the coolest cars in Southern California at this book release party hosted by Just Memories Car Club and the Los Angeles lowrider community in El Monte. In her book Cruise Night, photographer Kristin Bedford captures the low-rider community in all its glory. Books will be on sale at the event, which goes down from 6 to 10 p.m. [More info]

Saturday, June 12

Comedian Louie Anderson is in the throes of a career renaissance thanks to his pitch-perfect portrayal of Christine on the FX sitcom Baskets. This weekend he’s performing a live-streamed show from his adopted hometown of Las Vegas, with a robust 45 minutes of stand-up along with a 30-minute Q&A session. The show starts at 6 p.m.,, and tickets cost between $15 and $75 [More info and tickets]

Through June 30

A rainbow-illuminated art walk that spans the Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica Place, and the Santa Monica Pier and features visual art by more than a dozen LGBTQIA+ artists opens on Friday. The collection of murals, photo installations, and interactive and multimedia works is on display through the end of the month. [More info and installation map]

Through June 13

Organized by Los Angeles dominatrix Mistress Justine Cross, the second annualL.A. Kink Pride boasts a packed calendar of virtual events from June 4 to 13. Workshop titles include “Between the Worlds: Kinky Rituals & Magical Play,” “Dirty Talk Skills,” and “BDSMeditation Journey,” just to name a few. [More info]

Through June 30

The City of West Hollywood’s annual One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival kicks

off on Harvey Milk Day, May 22, and runs through June 30. Events include virtual poetry readings, film screenings, and theater performances as well as an interactive sonic art exhibit at West Hollywood’s Plummer Park. There’s a full list of events here. [More info]

Through June 5

Two ROW DTLA businesses—Japanese fried chicken concept Pikunico and ceramics studio Still Life Ceramics—are teaming up to raise money for pandemic-ravaged India by filling empty bowls—yours. It works like this: buy a bowl at Still Life and then take it and a special voucher to Pikunico for a bowl of egg drop soup. All proceed go to GiveIndia. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. [More info]

Through June 27

Kids can go on an adventure without even venturing outdoors with this interactive theater piece presented via Zoom. Ticket-holding kids get a suitcase full of goodies in the mail that they’ll use a city from a villain called “the Stench.” The show, recommended for kids aged six through nine, is staged Tuesdays through Sundays through June 27. [More info and tickets]

Through 2023

Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has created a soundtrack for your next walk in Griffith Park. Download the SOUNDWALK app to experience a public work of audio art that’s determined by which way you decide to walk (using GPS). “We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people,” Reid says. “I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.” [More info]

Ongoing

Theaters are opening up again, but there’s still plenty of fun stuff to see at pop-up drive-ins throughout the region. This weekend’s offerings include Tenet, Mamma Mia, and more. [More info]

Ongoing

Pop-up screenings sell out fast, but the L.A. area’s stationary drive-ins don’t require advance tickets and have plenty of great movies to check out—and double features galore. It’s a throwback that’s become very welcome in the era of social distancing.

Ongoing

Check out what we have in this week’s roundup of streaming recommendations because sometimes the best things to do are the most low-effort of all.

