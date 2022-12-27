Now that Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has proven quite awful for everyone, here’s a look at who helped make it happen

Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter Commander has stood as a cautionary tale for the roughly three months since the billionaire—whose real job is CEO of Tesla and SpaceX—took over the social media platform for $44 billion. In just the last few weeks, he’s seen Tesla stock crater by as much as 70 percent for the year, forfeited his title as the world’s No. 1 fattest richest boy, and became a common squatter when he refused to pay rent on Twitter headquarters. Not to mention banning journalists from the platform, issuing hair-trigger policy changes he was later forced to recant and, of course, being soundly told by a majority of users that he should he quit as CEO asap.

It was perhaps foreseeable, as Musk had always been a high-visibility troll on Twitter rather than any kind of voice of authority, let alone reason. Plus, his entire more-obnoxious-than-hostile takeover was likely the hapless, accidental result of his own hubris. He did not, however, have $44 billion on hand, and now some of his investors are “getting antsy,” the Washington Post reports.

What’s more, its sources, speaking anonymously “for fear of retribution” say that at least a couple of the original investors recently received letters from “a Musk associate” hitting them up for even more money. But what kind of sucker would have gotten involved in this scheme in the first place?

According to the Post:

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal al Saud converted his Twitter shares worth $2 billion into a stake in the greasy platform in May when Musk took it private. A month earlier, Musk had publicly insinuated that the Kingdom is a thuggish, theocratic hellhole with a fascist heart that should not own any part of the company, but later the gem of a prince tweeted that Musk would be an “excellent leader for Twitter.” Since then, Musk seems to have accepted that he can’t find a business partner as moral and trustworthy as a member of the Saudi royal family.

President Biden and some members of Congress, however, are now taking an interest in what the hell all that Saudi money is doing in Twitter, now that Elon is no longer curious—perhaps because he now knows full well and there’s no turning back.

Speaking of theocratic fascistic villains, Musk also got cozy with Qatar, scoring $375 million from the Qatar Investment Authority. According to the Post, the QIA fund is worth $450 billion and “is fueled by Qatar’s liquefied natural gas exports and helps power the gulf nation’s diplomatic and political projects.” Those “projects” are surely nothing for us, or Musk, to worry about.

Another international charmer that helped Musk take Twitter is cryptocurrency exchange Binance, which went in on the deal for $500 million. In a more recent decision illustrating its business acumen, Binance was set to acquire pretend money rival FTX, until all that recent trouble. But we’re sure Musk is sure that Binance is one of those crypto companies that isn’t just total nonsense and catch phrases. Although the Post points out that the corp “founded in China, has no headquarters and has drawn the scrutiny of regulators in the United States, Britain and Japan.”

Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz also ponied up about $500 million. Co-founder Ben Horowitz had said that Musk was “perhaps the only person in the world” who could build the public square people wanted, presumably one that was a bastion of free speech. The firm, which previously invested in Airbnb, Lyft and Coinbase, had been one of the most famous venture capital investors on the west coast. Well, maybe now they’ll be good at other things.

Sequoia Capital, Oracle founder and Trump fanboy Larry Ellison, as well as perennial sad sack Jack Dorsey also gifted Musk some considerable money to take Twitter, and it could be worth the wait to see exactly what they all reap for it.

