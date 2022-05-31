These Are A Few of Molly Shannon’s Favorite Things

SNL star, comedian, and blockbuster author on the L.A. haunts that make her happy

Favorite breakfast?

> It’s like a different world when I go to Farmshop. I feel like I’m in a Nora Ephron movie—it’s so Westside fancy. Last time I was there, I was like “Omigod, there’s Jim Carrey!”

Favorite getaway?

> I just want to go sit in Descanso Gardens and do creative visualizations. I’m dreaming about going back there. I always want to be in nature.

Favorite department store?

> We dress up our dog in a shirt and tie and bring her to Nordstrom. They have a great return policy, and if you go there a lot, they call you a “Nordy Girl.”

Best Thai food?

> Sanamluang Cafe is in a strip mall on Hollywood Boulevard, and it’s fantastic with real, legit food from Thailand. It’s open until 4 o’clock in the morning, and it’s simple and delicious. They have great chicken with peanut sauce, the service is fast, and it’s cheap.

Favorite spa?

> Olympic Spa is just for women and unbelievable. They have a rock-salt room, a steam room, and an infrared sauna. It’s a great place to meet a girlfriend.

Favorite place to celebrate your birthday?

> Craig’s feels like a place in New York City. It feels so homey to me. Amazing cocktails and delicious honey fried chicken.

Supermarket?

> I love Bristol Farms in Santa Monica. It’s huge, and the staff is really friendly. I used to give out samples at a market, so I know it’s not always easy.

Best shoe repair?

> I take all my purses and shoes to Arturo’s Shoe Fixx in Beverly Hills. It’s a family business. If you have a gorgeous purse or spent a lot of money on shoes, they will make them look new again. They’re the best in the biz. It’s cash only, so I walked in there like, “I got a lotta cash and I’m ready!” They’re nice, and they call me Shannon.

Best swim?

> Annenberg Community Beach House. Marion Davies was William Randolph Hearst’s mistress, and I like swimming in a mistress’s pool. It has a really deep end. Sometimes, we bring a little picnic and have a nice dinner on the beach after.

Beauty shop?

> Larchmont Beauty Center has the greatest shampoo, conditioner, nail polish, and barrettes. You just want to buy everything.

Favorite amusement park?

> There are never long lines at Knott’s Berry Farm. It’s so fun and mellow—I prefer it mellow.

Favorite late-night dinner?

> Everything closes so early. HMS Bounty turned out to be the best place after a book reading. I love the fish and chips.

Jewish deli?

> Who doesn’t love a good pastrami sandwich from Canter’s? Their matzo ball soup is my go-to when I’m sick.

—CHRIS NICHOLS

This story is from the June 2022 issue of Los Angeles magazine.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.