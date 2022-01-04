These Are a Few of Jeff Klein’s Favorite Things

The man behind West Hollywood’s Sunset Tower Hotel and San Vicente Bungalows opens up about his favorite things in the city

Jeff Klein, the irrepressible impresario of Sunset Tower and San Vicente Bungalows, opens up his little black book.

Best weekday breakfast?

Croft Alley. Everything’s really fresh, and the chef is incredibly talented. The avocado toasts and tuna wraps are the best.

Favorite weekend brunch?

San Vincente Bungalows!

Restaurant with the best service?

The Polo Lounge. Their service is a bit old-fashioned; they really go out of their way to remember your name and your favorite dish, which is why everyone keeps going back

again and again.

Favorite place for a cocktail?

Thunderbolt in Filipinotown.

Best drink there?

La Frutera— tequila with mango and tamarind. It’s a bit spicy and a little bit sweet.

Favorite place for authentic Mexican food?

I love Mírame. All the ingredients are fresh, the chef is actually Mexican, and it’s always a really good time.

Favorite beach?

It’s not in L.A., but I’m obsessed with driving to Carpinteria. It’s such a charming, authentic California beach town with surfers and little stores and restaurants. It’s like a three-hour vacation.

Favorite museum?

LACMA. Their permanent collection is so fabulous, and their exhibitions are so spot-on. It’s also the perfect size for me. It never feels overwhelming.

Favorite LACMA exhibition?

David Hockney portraits and a VR exhibition by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

Best neighbor-hood for bar-hopping?

Silver Lake.

Favorite gay bar?

I don’t really go to gay bars because I’m married 17 years. (But I do like Rocco’s!)

Favorite in-city escape?

Grabbing a chicken parm sandwich at Gjusta in Venice and then taking a leisurely stroll on the beach.

Guilty pleasure tourist activity?

The Ivy. I love the red velvet cake and the apple tarte tatin.

Favorite spa?

Joanna Vargas in Sunset Tower.

Favorite concert venue?

Hollywood Bowl. How can you beat the outdoors?

Favorite barber?

It’s all about Alex at Alma Salon in Beverly Hills.

Favorite tailor?

Isaia. They have the most beautiful fabrics for shirts. They make them especially comfortable with a spectacular fit.

Favorite neighborhood?

My life and work is in West Hollywood, so I have the most going on there.

Favorite Friday-night activity?

Before COVID, I used to love to go to the movies. I love watching with an audience and then maybe grabbing dinner.

Best place for a dinner date?

Tower Bar, of course! Because it’s beautiful and the food is delicious. It’s also romantic, and you feel a connection to Hollywood. And I run a very tight shop!

