These Are A Few of Harvey Guillen’s Favorite Things

Favorite sushi?
> I don’t really eat sushi, but my favorite Thai food place is Jitlada. Matt Groening left a signed Homer Simpson drawing on a receipt that now hangs on their wall—pretty epic! I’m a huge Simpsons fan.
Favorite gay bar?
> Akbar. Nice and cozy while still having a great dance floor. I’ve never had a dull experience.
Favorite massage place?
> Burke Williams, hands down!
Favorite place to grab a cheap dinner?
> Street tacos, yum! You really can’t go wrong with a solid carne asada taco. I saw a Twitter thread the other day debating the red and green salsa—I’m Team Green all the way.
Favorite spot to take out-of-town friends?
> Disneyland or the beach. I love the ocean, and I’m a pretty great swimmer. Have you ever seen me and Michael Phelps in the same room? Probably not; he did get that restraining order because I kept saying I was Michael Phelps.
Ideal place for a second date?
> La Placita Olvera. I love teaching people about Mexican culture, and the Placita is full of it. My favorite time to visit is during Día de Los Muertos.
Favorite flea market?
> The Rose Bowl. It happens every month. There’s always some cool vintage finds.
Favorite L.A.-based movie?
> 500 Days of Summer, easy.
Favorite barber?
> Manly & Sons on Alvarado. They do men’s grooming, and the aesthetic is very old-timey.
Favorite Chinese restaurant?
> Yang Chow in Chinatown. 10/10 would recommend.
Favorite pizza joint?
> Jon & Vinny’s. My favorite is the Ham & Yeezy. I tell everyone I know to try it or I won’t be their friend.
Favorite hike?
> Griffith Park is a fun one. You gotta check out the observatory before you head out—one of my favorite views in L.A.
Favorite place to go for inspiration?
> The beach at sunset. I find it very calming.
Favorite record/music store?
> Amoeba. Huge selection and fun to explore.
Favorite concert venue?
> The Hollywood Bowl. It’s an outdoor venue, so you get plenty of fresh air. Especially nice during the summertime.
Favorite spot for margaritas?
> 208 Rodeo in Beverly Hills. The strawberry margarita is incredible!
Favorite neighborhood?
> Echo Park. I love the atmosphere there.
Favorite coffee shop?
> Tierra Mia. Anything horchata-flavored is enough to get me in the door. I’m hooked.
