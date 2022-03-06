These Are A Few of Harvey Guillen’s Favorite Things

The aspiring vampire on the FX hit show ”What We Do In the Shadows,” takes a bite out of L.A.

Favorite sushi?

> I don’t really eat sushi, but my favorite Thai food place is Jitlada. Matt Groening left a signed Homer Simpson drawing on a receipt that now hangs on their wall—pretty epic! I’m a huge Simpsons fan.

Favorite gay bar?

> Akbar. Nice and cozy while still having a great dance floor. I’ve never had a dull experience.

Favorite massage place?

> Burke Williams, hands down!

Favorite place to grab a cheap dinner?

> Street tacos, yum! You really can’t go wrong with a solid carne asada taco. I saw a Twitter thread the other day debating the red and green salsa—I’m Team Green all the way.

Favorite spot to take out-of-town friends?

> Disneyland or the beach. I love the ocean, and I’m a pretty great swimmer. Have you ever seen me and Michael Phelps in the same room? Probably not; he did get that restraining order because I kept saying I was Michael Phelps.

Ideal place for a second date?

> La Placita Olvera. I love teaching people about Mexican culture, and the Placita is full of it. My favorite time to visit is during Día de Los Muertos.

Favorite flea market?

> The Rose Bowl. It happens every month. There’s always some cool vintage finds.

Favorite L.A.-based movie?

> 500 Days of Summer, easy.

Favorite barber?

> Manly & Sons on Alvarado. They do men’s grooming, and the aesthetic is very old-timey.

Favorite Chinese restaurant?

> Yang Chow in Chinatown. 10/10 would recommend.

Favorite pizza joint?

> Jon & Vinny’s. My favorite is the Ham & Yeezy. I tell everyone I know to try it or I won’t be their friend.

Favorite hike?

> Griffith Park is a fun one. You gotta check out the observatory before you head out—one of my favorite views in L.A.

Favorite place to go for inspiration?

> The beach at sunset. I find it very calming.

Favorite record/music store?

> Amoeba. Huge selection and fun to explore.

Favorite concert venue?

> The Hollywood Bowl. It’s an outdoor venue, so you get plenty of fresh air. Especially nice during the summertime.

Favorite spot for margaritas?

> 208 Rodeo in Beverly Hills. The strawberry margarita is incredible!

Favorite neighborhood?

> Echo Park. I love the atmosphere there.

Favorite coffee shop?

> Tierra Mia. Anything horchata-flavored is enough to get me in the door. I’m hooked.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.