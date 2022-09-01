Victims of Alleged Hollywood Producer-Predator Eric Weinberg Speak Out

“It’ll be empowering for sure,” he texted one woman about an upcoming photo shoot, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her

Following the July 14 arrest of producer Eric Weinberg (Scrubs, Californication) for the alleged serial sexual assaults of at least 8 women between 2012 and 2019, those charges have now ballooned to include at least 20 women who accuse the longtime Hollywood veteran of sexual assault and at least one rape, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Weinberg’s modus operandi was operating a photographer-model scheme to get young women into his house. Cops and accusers say Weinberg approached his targets in public places pretending to be a photographer in order to lure them into his home for a purported photo shoot. Once they were in his residence, he sexually assaulted them.

THR interviewed some of Weinstein’s accusers, many of whom were speaking out for the first time.

The conversations revealed that at least one woman, Avian Anderson, did not carelessly go to the home of a man with a camera who called himself a photographer, but checked whisper networks, discussed with Weinberg what the specific direction of the shoot would take, asking to see a public portfolio of his work, among other due diligence. Weinberg even “had her speak with a model who vouched for him.”

Anderson’s story also illustrated how Weinberg allegedly preyed on the women, telling them the photo session would be an “appreciation” of their body, and “empowering” experience. “I think if you just look at it as an appreciation of the sculpture of your body, you’ll really love your photos. It’ll be empowering for sure,” he texted one woman.

Anderson showed up to Weinberg’s for the shoot with costumes and props. She had done her homework. “I told him exactly what I wanted and what I didn’t want,” she told THR. “But he had other things in mind.”

Weinberg posed Anderson, who says he then photographed himself touching her genitals before telling her, “Just tell me when to stop.” Before she knew what was happening, Anderson “felt him repeatedly insert his finger into her anus.” At that point, Anderson says, she went “numb.” Weinberg then performed oral sex on her, claiming it would make her genitals look better for the photos. Anderson performed oral sex on him, but only, she said, to get out of anal sex, an act he had repeatedly mentioned.

When it was all over, Weinberg asked her, “You’re not going to go to the police and tell everybody I raped you, right?”

She did, but it took her three days.

The police report read, “Avian A. did not stop Weinberg at any time or state that she did not want him to touch or digitally penetrate her because she was afraid that he would become aggressive or stop her from leaving.”

Other women, many of whom eventually convened in a Facebook group, shared similar experiences. Claire Wilson posted that she had met up with Weinberg through a dating app (where he was lying down about his age by ten years), went to his house and kissed him “consensually,” but Weinberg then forced her to give him oral sex.

Asked for comment on the allegations, Weinberg’s divorce attorney Karen Silver responded with a statement, via THR that appeared to lay the blame on Weinberg’s ongoing custody dispute:

“As we have unfortunately seen these days, time and time again, a heavily litigated and acrimonious custody dispute has now given rise to strategically placed criminal allegations. These claims have previously been investigated and reviewed by both law enforcement and the Los Angeles family court and the results have continued to unveil a myriad of evidence, documentation and expert analysis that wholly undermine the narrative now being promulgated. Though Mr. Weinberg himself is precluded from commenting on any aspect of this litigation due to court orders, family law rules and in the best interests of his minor children, he will continue through counsel to cooperate in all aspects of this investigation and, if necessary, will address these allegations in the only forum that should matter—a public courtroom.”

Weinberg’s alleged behavior has left a trail. One woman used a Facebook group to warn other women about Weinberg’s alleged behavior after she met him. And on two occasions before his arrest, Weinberg had been “investigated by the LAPD on suspicion of sexual assault, booking records and statements from the LAPD show,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

The LAPD previously submitted two rape investigations against Weinberg to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. The D.A. declined to prosecute Weinberg for the incidents in April and August 2014 citing a lack of evidence, according to the police.

LAPD detectives believe that Weinberg may have victims dating back to the early 1990s. Anyone with information on the case can contact LAPD at (323)561-3272 or [email protected]

Weinberg has been nominated for five Emmy Awards, and co-produced Scrubs from 2001-2007, according to IMDB. He also worked as a producer on Showtime’s Californication and FX’s Anger Management and as a writer for Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher. However, his list of alleged victims is shaping up to be longer than his resume.

Weinberg is free on $3.25 million in bail while he awaits arraignment.

