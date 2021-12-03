The Tastiest Gifts for That Friend Who’s Always in the Kitchen

A pizza oven, a good gin, and other cozy delights will keep them warm on those cold (for L.A.) winter nights.
Soft Sell
The city now has a store dedicated to nonalcoholic libations, and this Gewürtztraminer-esque sipper is one of the shop’s top picks. Proxies Pastiche by Acid League, $28 at Soft Spirits, 3208 ½ W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake, softspirits.club.
Kindred Spirits
A bottle of made-in-L.A. Future Gin and a handblown glass from the trendy home-goods purveyor Upstate make for a perfect pairing. Gift set, $130 at futuregin.com.
Sweet View
Local chocolatier Compartés offers up treats that are almost—but not quite—too beautiful to eat. Large Wave gift box, $75 at compartes.com.
Better Than Delivery
Ooni’s latest burns wood, charcoal, or gas and is the first home pizza oven to be certified by the True Neapolitan Pizza Association. Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven, $799 at ooni.com.
Ripe Dream
Forget fancy pears. Oishii’s pristine strawberries, grown from an extra-sweet Japanese varietal—are now being grown locally. Omakase Berries, $50 at Destroyer, 3578 Hayden Ave., Culver City, destroyer.la.
Hot Stuff
This stunning kettle comes in an array of chic colors and features variable temperature control. Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, $189 at fellowproducts.com.
Counter Argument
This collab between Italian appliance maker Smeg and Dolce & Gabbana makes a strong case for keeping kitchen gadgets out of cabinets and in full view. Stand mixer, $1,500 at william-sonoma.com.
