The Tastiest Gifts for That Friend Who’s Always in the Kitchen

Oishii’s pristine strawberries, chic kitchen gadgets made by Smeg and Dolce & Gabbana, and more in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide
By
-
375

A pizza oven, a good gin, and other cozy delights will keep them warm on those cold (for L.A.) winter nights.

Soft Sell 

Photo courtesy of Acid League

The city now has a store dedicated to nonalcoholic libations, and this Gewürtztraminer-esque sipper is one of the shop’s top picks. Proxies Pastiche by Acid League, $28 at Soft Spirits, 3208 ½ W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake, softspirits.club.

Kindred Spirits 

Photo courtesy of Future Gin: Sarah Derheim

A bottle of made-in-L.A. Future Gin and a handblown glass from the trendy home-goods purveyor Upstate make for a perfect pairing. Gift set, $130 at futuregin.com.

Sweet View

Photo courtesy of Compartes

Local chocolatier Compartés offers up treats that are almost—but not quite—too beautiful to eat. Large Wave gift box, $75 at compartes.com.

Better Than Delivery 

Photo Courtesy of Oishii

Ooni’s latest burns wood, charcoal, or gas and is the first home pizza oven to be certified by the True Neapolitan Pizza Association. Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven, $799 at ooni.com.

Ripe Dream

Photo courtesy of Oishii

Forget fancy pears. Oishii’s pristine strawberries, grown from an extra-sweet Japanese varietal—are now being grown locally. Omakase Berries, $50 at Destroyer, 3578 Hayden Ave., Culver City, destroyer.la.

Hot Stuff

Photo Courtesy of Fellow

This stunning kettle comes in an array of chic colors and features variable temperature control. Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, $189 at fellowproducts.com.

Counter Argument 

Photo Courtesy of Smeg

This collab between Italian appliance maker Smeg and Dolce & Gabbana makes a strong case for keeping kitchen gadgets out of cabinets and in full view. Stand mixer, $1,500 at william-sonoma.com.

