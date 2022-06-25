From Justin Bieber to The Chicks to Diana Ross, here are some of the season’s standout concerts

POP



You’ve seen him do it online. You’ve seen him do it in other cities. Now is your chance to see it in person, as Justin Bieber brings his viral “stomp” to the Forum.

3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, justinbiebermusic.com, July 2 and 3.

R&B

With her signature rasp and peerless stage presence, Macy Gray has captivated listeners for more than two decades. Catch the singer-songwriter at the Belasco with her band, the California Jet Club, as she croons her best—both plugged in and unplugged— from “Relating to a Psychopath” to “I Try.”

1050 S. Hill St., downtown, livenation.com, July 8.

ALT



Fleet Foxes, Seattle’s longtime critical darlings, make a pit stop at the Greek alongside Brazilian artist Tim Bernardes. The tour marks the first time the full band will perform songs live from its fourth studio album, Shore.

2700 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz, fleetfoxes.co, July 8.

COUNTRY



If you missed Stagecoach, don’t fret—Palomino Festival comes to the Rose Bowl grounds as a country coda, complete with Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Orville Peck, and others. Doors open at noon, with the Compton Cowboys and Nikki Lane’s Stage Stop Marketplace also on hand.

1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena, palominopasadena.com , July 9.

INDIE



Not since 2019 has the Getty staged its free summer series Off the 405. July, in particular, offers a double-header of can’t-miss talent: Mauri Tapia’s bedroom pop band Los Retros and the indie-folk sounds of Meg Duffy’s Hand Habits.

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood, getty.edu, Los Retros, July 9; Hand Habits, July 23.

POP

Praise be—King Princess (aka Mikaela Straus) visits the Greek with pop pal Dora Jar. In support of Straus’s forthcoming sophomore album, Hold On Baby, expect eargasmic songs, old (“1950”) and new (“For My Friends”).

2700 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz, kingprincessmusic.com, July 16.

POP

On the heels of wrapping This Is Us, the multi-talented Mandy Moore returns to the stage for her first big tour in more than ten years. Indie-soul artist AHI opens at the Fonda before the “Candy” singer shares music from her seventh album, In Real Life, inspired by new motherhood.

6126 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, mandymoore.com, July 22.

POP

Bluegrass-turned-pop legends the Chicks hit the Greek, along with Jenny Lewis. Expect a mix of all-time faves and songs from their recent record, Gaslighter—the name of which you’ll also see slapped on the label of their just-launched wine, available at the merch tent. 2700 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz, thechicks.com, July 25 and 26.

FOLK ROCK

Crypto.com Arena invites James Taylor and his All-Star Band for a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it stadium soiree. Come for a jukebox blend of his beloved catalog, stay for a tease of new material.

1111 S. Figueroa St., downtown, jamestaylor.com, July 28.

R&B



Head to the Hills the next night for a dual display of R&B masters—both making their respective Bowl debuts. TLC’s T-Boz and Chilli take the stage first to perform an array of their jams, then Boyz II Men close with the help of conductor Thomas Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood Hills, hollywoodbowl.com, July 29.

HIP-HOP



For the first time ever, the massive hip-hop and electronic fest HARD Summer expands to three days, boasting such headliners as Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, and Porter Robinson. See them and more than 100 other acts, as they transform the NOS Events Center’s fairgrounds and racetrack into five stages of multi-genre madness.

689 S. E Street, San Bernardino, hardsummer.com, July 29 through 31.

POP

This Bowl night promises an explosive pairing of Grammy firepower. Compton’s top-notch blues guitarist and five-time winner Keb’ Mo’ kicks things off, before nine-time winner Sheryl Crow closes with an arsenal of her hits, from “All I Wanna Do” to “Soak Up the Sun.” 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood Hills, hollywoodbowl.com, August 3.

AMERICANA

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss delighted fans when they collaborated on the Grammy-winning Raising Sands record. More than a decade later, the Led Zeppelin frontman and bluegrass maven reunite to tour Raise the Roof, their critically acclaimed follow-up that boasts a wide range of covers. The Greek, 2700 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz, plantkrauss.com, August 18.

R&B

Big summer for Diana Ross—the vet soul singer was already asked to dazzle at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and in Glastonbury’s teatime legend slot. Lucky you, she brings her new album, Thank You, and other faves (from “I’m Coming Out” to “Stop in the Name of Love”) to the Bowl for two nights.

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood Hills, hollywoodbowl.com, August 26 and 27.



