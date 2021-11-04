The actor says his production company will no longer use real firearms on set following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Although Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has always been more of a hand-to-hand combatant than a gunslinger in his movies, he’s proven that he can still bust caps as fast and furiously as any of his actioner forerunners, but from now on all those fireworks will be handled in post-production, because the star announced that he’ll no longer use real guns in his work.

At the premiere of his upcoming Netflix flick Red Notice at L.A. Live Wednesday, Johnson told Variety that following the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust last month, his Seven Bucks Production company will no longer use real firearms in its projects.

“First of all, I was heartbroken,” Johnson said. “We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I’ve known Alec, too, for a very long time.”

He continued, “I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions—any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce—we won’t use real guns at all.”

Although the cost of creating CGI gun effects can be costly, and the results often less than stellar onscreen, The Rock isn’t worried about the first part.

“We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post. We’re not going to worry about the dollars—we won’t worry about what it costs,” he said.

Johnson explained that hours after he confirmed Hutchins’s death, he was on the phone with his team to discuss what actions they could take to ensure such a catastrophe doesn’t occur on any of their sets.

“There are safety protocols and measures that we have always taken in the movie business and we take very seriously, and these sets are safe sets, and we’re proud of that,” he said. “But accidents do happen. And when something like this happens of this magnitude, this heartbreaking, I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you’re going to move forward and how we’re going to work together.”

If you were looking forward to his long-rumored continuation of the 1986 John Carpenter-Kurt Russell cult classic Big Trouble in Little China, take comfort in the knowledge that guns are useless against all of those bad guys anyway.

