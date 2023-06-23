The show wrapped filming its 51st season, the last on the Television City campus, before a move to Glendale’s Haven Studios

The popular game show The Price Is Right has called Los Angeles’ Bob Barker Studio its home for the past half-century. Now, after filming more than 9,500 episodes at the location, it is headed to Haven Studios in Glendale to begin production on Season 52.

“In light of Hackman Capital Partners’ plans to undergo a major renovation at Television City, the time has come to move television’s longest-running game show, The Price Is Right, into a new home,” Suzanne Lopez, COO of Fremantle (which produces TPIR), previously told TVLine of the move.

The show has served as a morning television staple since it premiered in 1972, hosted by Bob Barker. His name is synonymous with the show as he would eventually become the series’ longest-running host, retiring in 2007 at 82.

Such a tenure warranted the renaming of “Studio 33” to “Bob Barker Studio” in April 1998 to commemorate the 5000th episode of the show and Barker’s time as host.

After he left, the job was handed over to comedian Drew Carey, who has led the charge since.

“I’ll miss… the sense of history,” Carey told CBS News. “When I come in here it’s just always felt like a nice, comfortable shoe.”

The Price Is Right was sure to make headlines once again before the big move, as a contestant named Henry dislocated his arm in an episode last week. The injury came in the midst of celebrating a victory in the game of “Bonkers.”

Luckily, Henry’s wife, Alice, was on the scene to spin the wheel for her injured husband.

“He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER #PriceIsRight,” The show wrote in an Instagram caption. “Update: Henry is feeling better and all healed now!”