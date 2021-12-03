“The Nutcracker,” Trevor Noah Show, and 26 Best Things To Do in L.A. This Weekend

After a long pandemic shutdown, Los Angeles is open—and that means there’s fun stuff to do all across the city. Here’s a list of some of the coolest events happening in L.A. this weekend.

Friday, December 3

ARRAY, Ava DuVernay’s independent film distribution and resource collective, is hosting an in-person film screening of Sterlin Harjo’s Love and Fury on Friday, December 3rd at 6 p.m. The screening, which will be held at ARRAY’s creative campus in Los Angeles, will be followed by a conversation with the director—who is a co-creator of Gotham award-winning Reservation Dogs and moderated by Bird Runningwater. Love and Fury is a documentary that follows a cadre of Native artists as they work to amplify indigenous creativity in a post-colonial world and navigate their careers without seeking permission, which debuts on Netflix on December 3. Showtime is at 7 p.m. and tickets are free. [More info and tickets]

Thursday, December 2 through Saturday, January 15

Following its series premiere on Tubi, The Freak Brothers is taking over Fred Segal’s West Hollywood store with an immersive psychedelic experience from Thursday, December 2 through Saturday, January 15. As visitors enter the space, they’ll immediately be transported into the trippy world of The Freak Brothers, where they can sit in a real-life version of the Freaks’ basement and witness the “Everlasting Doobie.” The pop-up will also offer a collection of whimsical apparel and lifestyle products with classic comic book imagery that honors the 50-year history and reintroduces fans to The Freak Brothers. Merchandise includes sweatshirts, hand-blown glass bongs, pet CBD products, and customized Freak Brothers Air Force 1’s by Schlep’s. [More info]

Saturday, December 4

Trevor Noah is bringing his “Back To Abnormal” world tour to Los Angeles on Saturday, December 4. A big turnout is expected for the comedian and Daily Show host who was named the host of the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which will take place in January at the Staples Center (soon to be known as the Cryto.com Arena). Tickets start at $35. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is at 7:30 p.m. [More info and tickets]

Saturday, December 4 through Sunday, December 26

The Nutcracker has become the city’s holiday tradition to welcome in the season. Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, Los Angeles Ballet will be bringing the holiday story—with some surprises—to L.A. from Saturday, December 4 through Sunday, December 26. You can catch the performances from Dec. 4-5 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, from Dec. 11-12 at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, from Dec. 17-19 at Royce Hall at UCLA, and from Dec. 23-26 at the Dolby Theatre. Tickets start at $36. [More info and tickets]

Friday, December 3 through Saturday, December 4

Highly Likely is dropping an exclusive sandwich this weekend. Yes, you read that right. The West Adams cafe is working with local limited-edition food collaborators Biite to release the Buffalo A-Go-Go sandwich, which will be sold for pickup from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 12 only. The sandwich is stacked with fried chicken tendies—or Nuggs, for those who swing vegetarian — slathered in HiLi wing sauce (made with executive chef Kat Turner’s signature small-batch fermented hot sauce). The chicken/Nuggs are then placed on a Kewpie-dressed Japanese milk bun and topped with a crisp carrot, celery, and blue cheese slaw. The Buffalo sandwich will be sold along with a full-sized bottle of said HiLi hot sauce for $33. You can pre-order the sandwich via Biite’s website. [More info]

Saturday, December 4

The Original Los Angeles Flower Market is hosting a pop-up on Saturday, December 4 for the release of a limited edition capsule collection of apparel, which includes t-shirts and totes, designed by Lenita by Grita—the iconic pink flower truck that traverses L.A. to celebrate 100 years of color that OLAFM has brought to the city. Merchandise ranges from $15 to $45. The pop-up will take place between 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the market located at 754 Wall St., Los Angeles, CA 90014. [More info]

Friday, November 26 through Sunday, January 2, 2022

It’s extremely unlikely for there to be snowfall in L.A. during the winter, but Angelenos can experience snow-related activities at the CBF Productions’ Snow n Glow Holiday Festival this holiday season. Featuring snow tubing, private igloo reservations, holiday light displays with over one million lights, as well as several family-friendly activities, the festival will take place from November 26 through January 2 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center. The Snow n Glow Holiday Festival will also open at another location in Del Mar beginning December 4 through Jan. 2. For the Ventura-based festival, tickets range from $13 to $38 and children under 2 get in free. [More info and tickets]

Saturdays from November 27 through December 18

The well-known retailer is hosting a dessert pop-up event every Saturday beginning November 27 through December 18 at their West Hollywood location. While shopping for Christmas gifts, patrons can also indulge in treats from local vendors including pies and cookies from Laroolou, authentic tiramisu and cannolis from Giovanni’s Tiramisu, cakes from Domi, and organic petit fours and cakes from Flouring LA. Prices range from $10 to $50 for all treats, which will also be available for pre-order through the vendors. Fred Segal will be giving a portion of the dessert sales to the Priceless Planet Coalition, a non-profit organization that aims to preserve the environment through the restoration of 100 million trees in five years. The pop-up will take place from 11-4 p.m. on Saturdays. [More info]

Sunday, November 28 through Monday, December 6

Downtown Santa Monica is celebrating the Festival of Lights during the Hanukkah season from November 28 through December 6. The lighting of the menorah will begin at sundown and take place on the 1400 block of Third Street Promenade (located between Santa Monica Blvd and Broadway). Different synagogues and groups are invited each night to light the menorah and will host their own ceremony or celebration: Chabad of Santa Monica (Nov. 28), Nashuva (Nov. 29), Gan Israel Pre-School (Nov. 30), Mishkon Tephilo (Dec. 1), Beth Shir Shalom (Dec. 2), Office of State Assembly member Richard Bloom (Dec. 3), Kehillat Israel (Dec. 4) and IKAR (Dec. 5). [More info]

Wednesday, November 24 through Thursday, December 23

Earlier this month, Los Angeles-born artist Kehinde Wiley unveiled an exhibition called “Self-Addressed” at the Jeffrey Deitch gallery in L.A. Featuring self-portraits by contemporary African artists from around the world including Stacey Gillian Abe, Juwon Aderemi, and Salifou Lindou, the benefit exhibition explores themes of identity, perception, and challenges the “‘myth of the monolithic Africa.’” All sales commissions from “Self-Addressed” will be donated to Black Rock Senegal, the multidisciplinary artist-in-residence program founded by Wiley in Dakar, Senegal. [More info]

Wednesday, November 23 through Sunday, December 5

Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre will be showing Disney’s Encanto, a film that chronicles the life of a magical family who live in the mountains of Colombia. Guests will get the chance to see the star of the animated film, Mirabel, live on the El Capitan stage before each show and take a photo with her. Specialty-crafted Encanto concession items will also be available for purchase. Daily showtimes for the film are 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9:55 p.m., although showtimes and dates are subject to change. Also, a Spanish language screening of Encanto will take place on Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $18 for adults and $12 for kids, but family packs are also available starting at $75. [More info and tickets]

Friday, November 26 through Friday, December 31

We already gave you a heads up about this upcoming event a few weeks ago, but it’s finally here. Beginning this Friday through New Year’s Eve, Dodger Stadium will be transforming into a winter wonderland experience. The newly renovated Centerfield Plaza, home to the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, is hosting a holiday festival, which will feature a 80’ x 60’ open-air ice skating area, photos with Santa and his elves, live musical performances, and a Northern Lights immersive experience. Holiday inspired treats, cocktails, and food will also be available for purchase. The celebration will be held at Dodger Stadium nightly from 5-10 p.m. on weekdays and from 3-10 p.m. on weekends. Tickets start at $16 and must be purchased online in advance. Additional, specially-ticketed activities include ice skating and photos with Santa. [More info and tickets]

Wednesday, November 24 through Sunday, December 5

New York/Munich-based artist Annina Roescheisen is debuting her exhibit, “The Red Twine of Flying Dragons,” to the Athenessa Gallery in L.A. Featuring 20 mixed media works, each conceived by Roescheisen over the course of more than 20 consecutive hours, the exhibit expands on the German artist’s exploration of human emotions through the symbolism of color. Entry is free. [More info]

Thursday, November 24 through Sunday, January 2

You may have already seen the beloved portraits of former president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, created by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively, which debuted in 2018. But now, you have the chance to see the larger-than-life paintings in person at LACMA. Through January 2, 2022, the museum is hosting the west coast edition of “The Obama Portraits Tour,” organized by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. The tour also features another exhibition, “Black American Portraits,” which celebrates the last 200 years of Black portraiture through scenes from the Harlem Renaissance, portraits from the Civil Rights and Black Power eras, and more. Tickets start at $20 for Los Angeles County residents. [More info and tickets]

Thursday, November 24 through Sunday, January 9, 2022

The “No Humans Involved” exhibition” at the Hammer Museum was inspired by a seminal text written by Jamaican scholar and theorist Sylvia Wynter. Written in 1992 following the acquittal of the police officers charged with the use of excessive force in the brutal beating of Rodney King, Wynter’s letter was a call to action as she argued that academia was partly to blame for the tragedy that has since shifted the cultural and social landscape of Los Angeles forever. The exhibition expands on Wynter’s ideas in that letter through the work of seven artists and collectives whose practice aims to “disrupt and interrogate Western modes of humanism, highlight the limits of corporeal identity, and prioritize the nonhuman or anti human as a point of departure.” No Humans Involved” features works of sculpture, performance, installation, and multimedia by Eddie Aparicio, Tau Lewis, Las Nietas de Nonó, Sondra Perry, SANGREE, WangShui, and Wilmer Wilson IV. [More info]

Thursday, November 24 through Saturday, December 18

Gabba Gallery is hosting their 9th annual affordable art show, “Wishlist 9,” through December 18. The show features more than 60 local and international artists. Attendees can purchase artwork on the spot, which ranges from $50 to $1,000. Entrance is free to visit the gallery, which is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 12-3 p.m. or by appointment. [More info]

Through Saturday, April 3, 2022

The Broad is debuting a new exhibition called “Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade,” which highlights a selection of nearly 60 works acquired in the 10 years since Eli and Edythe Broad publicly announced their plans to open the Downtown Los Angeles museum. Featured artists include John Baldessari, Glenn Ligon, and Kara Walker, whom The Broad has collected over the years, as well as artists added to the collection within the past decade such as Tauba Auerbach, Kerry James Marshall, and Catherine Opie. Admission is free, but reservations are required for entry. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. [More info and tickets]

Through Sunday, January 9, 2022

After having to temporarily close due to the COVID pandemic, Los Angeles Zoo Lights is returning on Friday, November 19 and will remain open for nearly 50 nights of safe holiday fun. The winter wonderland will feature wildlife-inspired displays, dynamic lights and projections, immersive interactive experiences, and photo ops for the entire family to enjoy. Open nightly through January 9, 2022 from 6-10 p.m., the event also features holiday treats, food, and live entertainment. Advance reservations are highly recommended. Tickets start at $22 for people ages 12 and up, and $16 for people ages 2-12. [More info and tickets]

Through Saturday, January 22, 2022

Korean-born, New York-artist based Sung Won Yun is debuting her first solo exhibition in Los Angeles titled, “(in)visible traces,” at the Helen J Gallery in Hollywood. Inspired by the various stages of plant growth, (in)visible traces” features paintings, drawings, and photographs created by Yun. Its free to view the exhibition, which is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but appointments are recommended. [More info]

Through Saturday, December 4

Earlier this summer, 400 olive trees at Barnsdall Art Park were carefully pruned by Mariposa Landscapes, Inc. as part of a grant from the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation. Instead of grinding all of the pruned tree branches into wood ships, the foundation created the Barnsdall Olive Wood Workshop to transform the logs into original artwork made by renowned Los Angeles artists, designers, architects, and landscape architects.

Those unique objects will be displayed in a group exhibition at the contemporary art gallery, Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, from November 13 to December 4. The public will be able to view during the gallery’s normal business hours, Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibited wood objects will also be sold via an online fundraising auction, and profits will be divided between the creator of that item and the Barnsdall Olive Grove Fund, which funds the revitalization of the park. [More info]

Through Monday, April 25, 2022

The annual Art & Nature festival is returning to the Laguna Art Museum in Laguna Beach on November 4. The purpose of the event is to showcase Laguna Beach artists, develop connections between art and science, and raise awareness about environmental issues. The 5-month series will kick off on Nov. 4 with a free weekly event called “First Thursdays Art Walk” from 6-9 p.m. The festival, which runs through April 25, will also feature special exhibitions from artists including Rebeca Méndez who will be debuting “Any-Instant-Whatever,” lectures, panel discussions, films and family activities on the theme of art’s engagement with the natural world like the “Art & Nature Family Festival” taking place on Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. [More info]

Fridays

Each Friday night, you can catch some of the best comedians from Los Angeles and elsewhere at the Lounge on Melrose. Tickets cost $15 for the weekly comedy showcase, but you’ll save money on drinks because the event is BYOB. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Guests will be required to provide a proof of vaccination in order to gain access to the event. [More info and tickets]

Through March 20, 2022

Stopping by a local museum to view artwork by diverse artists is always a good idea—and it’s free! LaToya Ruby Frazier, an acclaimed artist from Chicago, is bringing her traveling exhibition The Last Cruze to the California African American Museum beginning this week through March 20, 2022. The exhibit, which includes 66 photographs, video, and an architectural installation, chronicles the lives of workers at the General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that shut down in 2019 due to the global outsourcing of labor, the growing demand of electric cars, and other circumstances. [More info]

Through January 2022

The old Amoeba in Hollywood is looking mighty different these days. After a long build out, the space’s hallowed confines reopen this weekend as the home of Immersive Van Gogh, a walk-through experience that lets you hang out in Van Gogh’s most famous paintings (and even correspond with a AI version of the long-dead Dutchman). Opening weekend is sold out, but the show is open through the beginning of January 2022. [More info and tickets]

Sundays

Like most other things that are good, Smorgasburg L.A. had to pack it in and endure a long hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, July 4, the Brooklyn-transplanted outdoor food market returned to ROW DTLA with a bunch of new vendors, including some you’ve probably seen on Instagram and have been dying to try, like fried fish sandwich pop-up Little Fish and Caribbean street food pop-up Bridgetown Roti. According to organizers 75 percent of the markets former vendors will be returning too. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free. [More info]

Ongoing

This one of a kind comedy show, which features a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming comics, takes place every Sunday at the infamous Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip. Recent performers include the likes of Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan. It’s also not uncommon to catch a celebrity in the crowd as folks like Beyonce and husband Jay Z, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have showed up. [More info and tickets]

Through February 27, 2022

Debutante balls have existed since the 18th century, but there’s nuance to how they evolved in America. This exhibit at the California African American Museum takes a closer look at the role debutante balls have played in Black life, particularly in L.A., through photographs from the 1950s and ’60s culled from libraries and collections, in addition to gowns, souvenirs, oral interviews, and other objects. [More info]

Through 2023

Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has created a soundtrack for your next walk in Griffith Park. Download the SOUNDWALK app to experience a public work of audio art that’s determined by which way you decide to walk (using GPS). “We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people,” Reid says. “I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.” [More info]

Saturday, December 4th through Sunday, December 5th

