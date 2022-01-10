The Non-Golden Globes Announce Winners in Extremely Bizarre Year

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Golden Globes were announced Sunday night, January 9, in a private ceremony at The Beverly Hilton. How utterly underwhelming it all seemed.

The awards, which don’t have the gravitas they might usually if they were being broadcast the first Sunday of January on NBC. Despite its lack of visibility this year, the Globes still hold some weight given that they’re the first awards of 2022 to be announced. This year, however, there was no press, no streaming, and definitely no big NBC broadcast audience or presence due to all the Hollywood Foreign Press allegations and controversies (ethics, lack of diversity) of the last few years. Still, you can bet Hollywood media and moguls will be paying attention and no doubt posting to social media imminently, as all wins – even privately announced ones – can affect viewership and box office. If you’re looking for winners’ reactions and any kind of acceptance speeches—always amusing to hear—visting the winners’ Instas is most likely the only way to see them, for the next foreseeable days.

Of course, the Critics’ Choice Awards were supposed to be broadcast live on January 9, but had to cancel due to Omicron cancellations.

Without further adieu, the winners of the best films and television shows of the 2021 Golden Globes are below:

The top prizes went to HBO’s “Succession” (best drama) and “Hacks” (best comedy/musical), and in the film category, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” (drama) and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” (comedy/musical).

Television

Best Drama Series: “Succession” HBO

Best Musical or Comedy Series: “Hacks” HBO

Best Limited Series: “The Underground Railroad” HBO

Best Actress — Drama Series: MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”. FX

Best Actor — Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, “Succession” HBO

Best Actress — Musical or Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks” HBO

Best Actor — Musical or Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Apple

Best Supporting Actor: O Yeong-su, “Squid Game”. Netflix

Best Supporting Actress: Sarah Snook, “Succession” HBO

Best Actress in a Limited Series: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”. HBO

Best Actor in a Limited Series: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”. Hulu

Film

Best Motion Picture — Drama: “The Power of the Dog”. Netflix

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy: “West Side Story”. 20th Century Fox

Best Motion Picture — Animated: “Encanto”

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language: “Drive My Car” (C + I Entertainment)

Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama: Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” Amazon

Best Actor in a Drama: Will Smith, “King Richard”. HBO

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story” 20th Century Fox

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield, “Tick Tick Boom”. Netflix

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story. 20th Century Fox

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”. Netflix

Best Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” Focus Features/Universal

Best Original Score: Hans Zimmer, “Dune” Warner Bros

Best Song: “No Time to Die”. MGM

Two certified celebrities were involved with the mostly non-celebrity attendance ceremony: actress Jamie Lee Curtis shared a message virtually about the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts – clearly trying to help revive the tarnished group’s reputation with some bonafide star quality legitimacy. Arnold Schwarzenegger also appeared remotely later, and a 1977 to comment on his 1977 win as New Star of the Year award at the 1977 ceremony, which kicked off his very long career.

Apparently, the Hollywood Foreign Press did approach a number of celebrities to participate in some way, but didn’t get too many takers. Clips from the Golden Globes’ announcement will show up by Monday on social media.

