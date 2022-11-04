The Kawaller Report: West Hollywood Kids Fair

At the annual event, Ben Kawaller had a number of discouraging interactions with the youth of today

This pre-Halloween weekend saw the annual West Hollywood Kids Fair take place in the neighborhood’s namesake park. And the event was celebrating its 25th year in 2022, so we sent our reporter and WeHo curmudgeon Ben Kawaller down to West Hollywood Park to get a sense of what kids are like these days.

They were every bit as disappointing as we’d feared. Not a single one of them recognized that Kawaller was dressed as Mr. Rogers, whom they somehow had not heard of.



Content warning: ignorance of basic cultural icons, including not only Fred Rogers but also Oprah Winfrey within.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.