The Kawaller Report: Welcome to Tha Dogg House

Snoop Dogg is expanding his empire with a partnership with the pop-culture brand Funko. We checked out the vibes.

In early January, LAMag was invited to hang out with Snoop Dogg and his fans at Tha Dogg House, the rapper’s new storefront partnership with the pop-culture brand Funko. Now open in Inglewood, the store offers Snoop-themed figurines and other collectibles from Funko’s Pop! and GOLD lines, as well as an assortment of products across sports, music, anime, movies, television and more.

We sent Dogg admirer and cultural savant Ben Kawaller to the store’s grand opening, where he rubbed elbows with the megastar, put Snoop Dogg’s various devotees through the wringer, and tried to wrap his fragile mind around the concept of a collector’s item.

