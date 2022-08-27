The Kawaller Report: Uniting in Wellness in West Hollywood

Reporter Ben Kawaller heads to West Hollywood for the launch of a wellness app and speaks with Angelenos about what keeps them together

On August 18, LAMag sent reporter and local psychiatric case Ben Kawaller to West Hollywood for the launch party of a new wellness app. According to the app’s founder, Bryan Kosarek, Unitē helps its users “discover, consume, and add to content curated by experts and shared with other individuals on a similar growth and wellness path.”

The party was co-sponsored by Westwind Recovery, which operates an inpatient substance-abuse treatment center and seven sober homes in the Los Angeles area. Find more information on the Unitē app here and use invite code SS5UFW to create an account. To learn more about Westwind Recovery, visit their website here.

