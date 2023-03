The daytime drama is celebrating 50 years on the air, so we sent our correspondent to celebrate with stars past and present

March 26th will mark the 50th broadcast anniversary of the iconic CBS soap opera, The Young and the Restless. In celebration, scores of actors from the show’s past and present descended upon The Vibiana in Downtown L.A. on March 17 for a lavish party hosted by CBS Daytime.

We sent regular soap user Ben Kawaller to the scene, where he rubbed elbows with some of the stars.

