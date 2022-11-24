The Kawaller Report: Chippendales Edition

We sent our resident objectifier of men to cover a titillating promotional event at Rocco’s in West Hollywood

If you haven’t heard, there’s a new series on Hulu called Welcome to Chippendales that’s based on the history behind the iconic male strip club. Beginning on Nov. 17, a marketing team took over Rocco’s in West Hollywood to produce The Welcome to Chippendales Experience.



We sent our professional experiencer Ben Kawaller to the event to rub elbows with gorgeous men and their various admirers.

The drama miniseries, created by Robert Siegel, premiered Nov. 22 on Hulu. It may be too stimulating for the sexually unsatisfied.

