The Kawaller Report: AlienCon Edition

A gathering of truth-seekers descended upon the Pasadena Convention Center, so we sent our own alienated reporter to find some answers

Over the first weekend in March, AlienCon brought together throngs of earthlings to the Pasadena Convention Center for a series of panel discussions and presentations, as well as a lively marketplace of paranormal wares and ideas. The event drew “truth-seekers from across the globe to theorize, debate, and celebrate the impact that extraterrestrials may have had on science, culture, and our everyday lives.”

We sent local skeptic Ben Kawaller to catch up with some of the Bigfoot-chasers, alien documentarians, and other para-scientific personalities in attendance.

