Say Frieze! Art Fair Lands at Santa Monica Airport

Frieze Los Angeles is back and bigger than ever. This year’s emphasis is on galleries from around the world

Originating on the Paramount Studios backlot in 2018, Frieze Los Angeles landed in Beverly Hills last year and will make the hop to the Santa Monica Municipal Airport this month (February 16 to 19), when it raises the curtain on art from over 120 galleries from 22 countries.

Under Frieze Director of Americas Christine Messineo, this year’s fair emphasizes 20th-century art, often spotlighting work by practitioners who may have been previously overlooked. The Focus section of the fair is dedicated to relatively new galleries from across the country, expanding from last year’s L.A.-only remit.

“You’re going to find Minneapolis and D.C. and Chicago in here, all cities with people showing incredible art on par with galleries working on the coasts, who will also be on view in Focus,” says returning curator Amanda Hunt, head of public engagement, learning and impact at Walker Art Center, who’s working with associate curator Sonya Tamaddon for this edition. “There’s really strong energy this year.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.