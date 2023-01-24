The Essential Guide to Super Bowl LVII Parties

Headed to Arizona? Here are all the best parties and events in Phoenix and Scottsdale ahead of the NFL’s big game

The Super Bowl is making its return to Glendale, Arizona for its fourth run in the game’s history on February 12, and for Angelenos or others headed to The Grand Canyon State for the big game, a slew of parties and events await.

In the days leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, several major sponsors and organizations are throwing their annual parties, and tickets to what they promise to be some unforgettable nights are now available. LAMag has the busy week covered with a guide to all of the essential events and parties ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

NFL Super Bowl Experience Presented By Lowe’s

Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s—the NFL’s interactive football theme park—will return to Phoenix, for Super Bowl LVII on February 4-5 and from February 9-11 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

This experience will offer fans an opportunity to collect autographs from current NFL players and legends, shop for merchandise and participate in new and enhanced interactive games and youth football clinics. The Super Bowl Experience will also feature photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a 40-yard dash against NFL players on LED screens and a Super Bowl display showcasing all 56 rings from games past.

Ticket information is available at SuperBowl.com/ExperienceTickets and prices begin at $20; kids 12 and under can attend for free every day.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

On Location and Bud Light announced the return of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. Celebrating its fourth year, the three-night festival connects Phoenix with the football and music communities as part of the festivities surrounding this year’s Super Bowl. The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will run from Feb. 9-11 at the Footprint Center.

The event kicks off Thursday night with the beloved trio Paramore with a special guest to be announced; it will be followed on Friday Night with the Dave Matthews Band with a DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak). The three-night music festival wraps Saturday night with the powerhouse lineup of Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown. Ticket information is available at superbowlmusicfest.com

NFL Honors Presented By Invisalign

Kelly Clarkson will host NFL HONORS PRESENTED BY INVISALIGN, an Align Technology brand, on Thursday, February 9 at Symphony Hall in Phoenix. The primetime awards special that recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season will air lice at 9 p.m. on NBC, NFL Network, and will stream on Peacock. Clarkson will be the first woman to host the show.

The Kick-Off Party featuring Steve Aoki

Talking Stick Resort will now start festivities on Feb. 9 with what else, The Kick-Off Party featuring Steve Aoki. Live at Talking Stick Resort’s main pool, the two-time Grammy-nominated artist/DJ/producer and Dim Mak Records founder will bring his one-of-a-kind brand of energy to the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit talkingstickresort.com.

Babes & Ballers

This year, The Game On SuperBash, in collaboration with Babes and Ballers joining forces for a historic Super Bowl event celebrating excellence in sports at The Wasted Grain in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This is a party for athletes and fans to come together and have fun while being a part of one of the best events during Super Bowl week. It will be hosted by Hall of Famer Terrell Davis with a special performance by DJ Paul Oakenfold.

Shaq’s Fun House Presented By Netspend

The biggest weekend in sports is about to get Shaq-sized once again. Shaquille O’Neal will bring the weekend’s buzziest experience on Feb. 10 at the legendary Talking Stick Resort. Shaq’s Fun House will be bigger and better than ever with a custom-built mega-structure adjacent to the resort, featuring over-the-top production and a full-size carnival experience.

Snoop Dogg and Diplo were announced as headlining talent for the event. Plus, DJ DIESEL’s performance will be live-streamed so fans around the globe can tune in for the performance, which promises to be “full of intensity.”

With prices starting at $249.99, all tickets include a 6-hour open bar and complimentary dining experiences. All general admission tickets, VIP tickets, TickPick VIP Lounge tickets and VIP Tables can be purchased online at shaqsfunhouse.com.

Rolling Stone LIVE

The immersive experiential event is back, kicking off Super Bowl LVII weekend in Arizona on February 10 at The Clayton House in Scottsdale. It will incorporate several activations to help raise funds for Rolling Stone Live’s official charity partner, the American Cancer Society.

“My team at TRS is excited to align with Rolling Stone once again to bring back the marquee event that represents the intersection of Sports and Music during the big game weekend,” David Spencer, Co-Founder of Talent Resources Sports told LA Mag. “Our event caters to our network of insiders that power the sports, entertainment, and entertainment world.”

For more information and tickets please visit Rolling Stone.

Taste of the NFL presented by Frito-Lay, Quaker and PepsiCo Foundation

Hosted and curated by Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry and Mark Bucher, along with appearances by NFL greats, Taste of the NFL will offer guests a bite of the best national and regional food specialties, thirst-quenching beverages and the chance to mingle with the NFL players, all while enjoying a delicious pre-Super Bowl LVII party. It also supports a worthy cause with GENYOUth’s commitment to ending student hunger. Ticket information is available here.

Gronk Beach Presented by The Beast Unleashed

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about the weekend of the big game and this year he’s competing for the MVP of Fun at the return of his personally curated music festival, Gronk Beach. The former University of Arizona star and four-time Super Bowl champ will have a homecoming of sorts, celebrating the biggest weekend in sports with the ultimate beach party and music festival taking place at the legendary Talking Stick Resort, on Feb. 11. Produced by Medium Rare, with headliners 21 Savage, Diplo, and Lil Jon, Gronk Beach will continue to raise the bar bringing unparalleled energy to Arizona.

Tickets and WYNN Nightlife VIP Tables are available at GronkBeach.com.

Sports Illustrated: The Party Presented by Captain Morgan

The Sports Illustrated party is heading to Arizona at the legendary Talking Stick Resort. Having become synonymous with the biggest weekend in football and one of the most coveted tickets of the weekend, The Party Presented by Captain Morgan continues to raise the bar, announcing The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly as its headlining musical guests.

Produced by Medium Rare and Authentic Entertainment, the sports and music mega event will take place on Feb. 11, featuring over-the-top production and performances all within Talking Stick Resort’s backyard.

For more information about SI The Party presented by Captain Morgan or to purchase tickets or tables visit SITheParty.com.

THE TAO X MAXIM BIG GAME PARTY: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Tao Group Hospitality is joining forces with Maxim for the first time to co-host their infamous party during the big game weekend. unKommon Events will again produce the exclusive Saturday night soiree in the new, sprawling, 80,000 ft Southwest Jet Center as the backdrop for the night. In a not-so-subtle nod to the hangar locale—the event will take on a Catch Me if You Can theme, punctuated by 1960s mod glamour and sophistication that calls back to the early days of air travel.

This year’s party will feature live performances from GRAMMY Award-Winning artist Zedd, Loud Luxury, Plastik Funk, DJ unKommon, and more to be announced. Exclusively on TickPick, TickPick customers will have the opportunity to purchase VIP tickets that grant access to the TickPick OnStage Table Lounge-see www.TickPick.com

Big Game Watch Party

An unrivaled viewing experience, the party at Talking Stick Resort will feature appearances by NFL legends Bo Jackson, DeAngelo Williams, and Doug Flutie and will be hosted by Mike “Roc” Muraco, Dan “Manuch” Manucci and Jimmy B of Fox Sports 910AM. Guests in attendance will watch the game on multiple large-screen TVs while enjoying food and beverage specials. Moreover, they can win cash and prizes with kickoff jackpot, square and more.

Doors open at 2 pm. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit talkingstickresort.com.

