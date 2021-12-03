The Best Gifts for That Friend Who Loves Home Decor and Hosting

Stylish throw blankets, hand-carved pottery, and more to elevate your living space in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide
From chic candles to a throw that’s the most, a really great hostess deserves more than a toast.

Tell All

Photo courtesy of Esther Perel

Psychotherapist Esther Perel’s board game encourages players to share secrets, with cards bearing prompts like “A phone number I need to delete.” Where Should We Begin: A Game of Stories, $40 at estherperel.com.

Flame On

Photo courtesy of Getty Store

This modular concrete menorah miraculously allows you to create a centerpiece in whatever shape you choose. $90 at Getty Center museum store, 1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood, shop.getty.edu.

Light It Up

Photo courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Real gold trim makes this bold candle really shine. L’Objet evil eye candle, $145 at Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, neimanmarcus.com.

Bottled Up

Photo courtesy of Tim Clarke Supply

This fun alternative to a pitcher looks twice as pricey as it is. Glass water bottle and glasses, $36 at Tim Clarke Supply, 2630 Pico Blvd., timclarkesupply.com.

Go Green

Photo courtesy of Folia Collection

Forgo the flowers, and gift a funky, feathery plant in a beautifully textured pot instead. Large Portal planter, $37, and ponytail palm, $24, at Folia Collective, 5052 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock, foliacollective.com.

Softer Side 

Photo courtesy of Rumpl

Beloved for its outdoor blankets, Rumpl is now sleeping inside with a chic throw that proves wool can be wonderfully snuggly, not itchy. Merino Soft Wool Blanket in Pacific, $199 at rumpl.com.

Well-Rounded

Photo courtesy of Ya Living

Hand-carved in India, this semiprecious stone vessel is available in diameters ranging from two to seven inches. Amethyst bowl, from $48 at yaliving.com.

