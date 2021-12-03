The Best Gifts for That Friend Who Loves Home Decor and Hosting

Stylish throw blankets, hand-carved pottery, and more to elevate your living space in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

From chic candles to a throw that’s the most, a really great hostess deserves more than a toast.

Tell All

Psychotherapist Esther Perel’s board game encourages players to share secrets, with cards bearing prompts like “A phone number I need to delete.” Where Should We Begin: A Game of Stories, $40 at estherperel.com.

Flame On

This modular concrete menorah miraculously allows you to create a centerpiece in whatever shape you choose. $90 at Getty Center museum store, 1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood, shop.getty.edu.

Light It Up

Real gold trim makes this bold candle really shine. L’Objet evil eye candle, $145 at Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, neimanmarcus.com.

Bottled Up

This fun alternative to a pitcher looks twice as pricey as it is. Glass water bottle and glasses, $36 at Tim Clarke Supply, 2630 Pico Blvd., timclarkesupply.com.

Go Green

Forgo the flowers, and gift a funky, feathery plant in a beautifully textured pot instead. Large Portal planter, $37, and ponytail palm, $24, at Folia Collective, 5052 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock, foliacollective.com.

Softer Side

Beloved for its outdoor blankets, Rumpl is now sleeping inside with a chic throw that proves wool can be wonderfully snuggly, not itchy. Merino Soft Wool Blanket in Pacific, $199 at rumpl.com.

Well-Rounded

Hand-carved in India, this semiprecious stone vessel is available in diameters ranging from two to seven inches. Amethyst bowl, from $48 at yaliving.com.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.