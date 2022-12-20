Sly Stallone Lists Hidden Hills Manse for $22.5M 9 Months After Moving In

Italian Stallion Stallone paid $18.2 million for the house back in March and is hoping to flip it as flees L.A. for Palm Beach with his wife

Ay, yo—easy come, easy go.

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin are taking the amenities-packed Hidden Hills mansion they bought this March for $18.2 million and tossing it back on the market just nine months later, hoping to flip it for $22.5.

The couple, married 25 years, are fleeing Los Angeles for Palm Beach, according to TMZ, but it’s nice to see them moving forward together, considering that Flavin filed for divorce in August, only to call it off a month later. Stallone set the record straight with UK’s Sunday Times in October.

“Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” he said. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn.”

The 10, 460 square foot home, celeb real estate site Dirt reports, is a four-bedroom affair with six-and-a-half bathrooms, complete with your usual super-luxe accoutrements: pool, home theater, mirrored gym, chef’s kitchen, a guest house, and a wine cellar. The main bedroom has his n’ hers walk-in closets, plus a balcony to gaze down upon one’s toiling minions.

The master bathroom has a freestanding soaking tub and his/hers vanities, as well as its own roomy and plush sitting area. Equestrians will no doubt be jazzed about the horse barn, stables, and riding arena, while naturalists will love the koi pond, veggie garden, and over 100 citrus and avocado trees planted throughout the 2.26-acre property, reports TMZ.

Before Stallone and Flavin briefly landed in Hidden Hills, the Rocky creator sold his Beverly Hills mega mansion that he bought in the ’90s to Adele for $58 million at the beginning of the year. He then bought the Hidden Hills estate in March.

Alas, the couples’ time in Southern California seems to be waning. Sly and Jen are spending most of their time in Florida now, at their $35 million Caribbean-style property featuring 254 feet of frontage on the Intercostal Waterway that they bought in December 2020, according to the Palm Beach Post. It’s a great deal bigger than the Hidden Hills house, covering 13,200 square feet, with seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Neighbors? Jon Bon Jovi and Howard Stern.

Stallone’s no stranger to the area. He owned a house there in the ’90s and got his BFA in acting from the University of Miami in 1998. And while he has been spotted at Mar-a-Lago, it’s been confirmed that he is not a member.

