Super Bowl Weekend Playlist: Music to Get You Pumped for Half Time Show

Its Super Bowl weekend and many Angelenos are excited about the big game being played in Los Angeles for the first time in nearly 30 years. But let’s be real—a lot of us are eager to see the halftime performance from local rap heroes Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar, along with the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, and beloved Detroit lyricist, Eminem.

Super Bowl LVI marks the first-ever halftime show with rap at the forefront.

“This should’ve happened a long time ago,” Dr. Dre said during a press conference on Thursday inside the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles. “Hip-hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now, so it’s crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized. I think we’re going to go on and do a fantastic show and we’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us any more in the future.”

In honor of the upcoming historic performance, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite songs from each of the halftime performers to get you ready for Sunday. We also threw in a few tracks from Sunday’s pre-game performers including country singer Mickey Guyton, who will the National Anthem at Sunday’s game, as well as Jhené Aiko—who will sing “America the Beautiful”—and Gospel duo, Mary Mary, who will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Dr. Dre, “Still D.R.E.”

Snoop Dogg, “Nuthin But A G Thang”

Kendrick Lamar, “Alright”

Mary J. Blige, “Family Affair”

Eminem, “Without Me”

Mickey Guyton, “All American”

Jhené Aiko, “B.S.” ft. H.E.R.

Mary Mary, “Shackles (Praise You)”

Dr. Dre, “The Next Episode” ft. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, and Nate Dogg

