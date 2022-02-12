Super Bowl Party Report: NFL Honors, Music Fest (Updating)

Keep your browser pointed here as LA Mag takes you on the red—and blue carpets—of this week’s hottest Super Bowl events

The Super Bowl is making its return to Los Angeles after a 29-year hiatus, and the city is now prepared to once again roll out the red carpet for celebrities, athletes, and guests alike, to celebrate the big game.

Despite a lackluster turnout last year in Tampa, Florida due to the ongoing global COVID pandemic, many of the big sponsors and organizations who typically throw their annual parties in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, are doubling down on this year’s festivities. While each party differs in their safety protocols, the majority of events will require guests to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, or in some cases, both.

Keep reading to see the biggest moments from all of the events occurring around Los Angeles this weekend.

NFL Honors

The NFL Honors officially kicked off Super Bowl Weekend Thursday night live from the YouTube Theater, right outside of the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The league’s biggest stars came dressed to impress as host Keegan-Michael Key awarded Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers his fourth MVP award.

Los Angeles was on the red carpet asking the athletes why L.A. is the best host city for the big game, and how Tom Brady’s recently announced retirement will affect the future of the game. That’s not all, Los Angeles‘ Madison Brodsky even convinced the guys to show off their best dance moves. Watch all of the fun below.

Super Bowl Music Fest – Night 1

Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey took the stage at the Crypto.com Arena for the first night of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Thursday night.

Halsey, who just had their first child in July, talked to the crowd about their nerves before hitting the stage. The singer continued to explain that between the ongoing global pandemic and their pregnancy, they weren’t sure if they’d ever get a chance to perform again. Nonetheless, Halsey sang all of their biggest hits and the crowd seemed to love every minute of it.

Machine Gun Kelly on the other hand, talked to the crowd about his story going from a Chipotle employee to a full blown rockstar. Throughout his performance, Machine Gun Kelly surprised the crowd with cameos from fellow artists Willow, Travis Barker, and Trippie Redd.

Los Angeles’ Madison Brodsky was on the blue carpet as the stars arrived to watch the first night of performances. Though the artists didn’t have time to speak to reporters before they hit the stage, Madison did manage to steal some time from one performer for what will be a soon to be viral moment.

Story developing all weekend…

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.