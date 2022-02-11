Super Bowl Festivities, Taste of Inglewood, and Other Best Things To Do in L.A. This Weekend

Also, Shaquille O’Neal is hosting All Star Comedy Jam and comedians Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett are celebrating one year of their ”SmartLess” podcast

It’s been nearly 30 years since the Super Bowl was played in Los Angeles, so we’re rightfully excited about the big game. (Go Rams!) Leading up to Sunday, there will be several events taking place throughout the city. But whether you’re looking to be in the mix of the Super Bowl festivities—we’ve got a guide for that—or you’re opting out of the football celebrations altogether and are looking for something more lowkey, we’ve got you covered with what’s happening in L.A. this weekend.

As always, be sure to double check event listings and websites for COVID protocols before attending any events.

Thursday, February 10 through Saturday, February 12

The city of Inglewood is hosting a three-day community festival leading up to the Super Bowl. Taste of Inglewood will feature vendors, food trucks, and performances from musicians including Jon B, Cherelle, Poncho Sanchez, Frankie J, and a tribute to Vicente Fernandez. City leaders will also be presenting Insecure creator Issa Rae with a key to the city on Saturday. Admission is free. [More info]

Saturday, February 12

In celebration of the first anniversary of their SmartLess podcast, hosts Bateman, Hayes, and Arnett are closing out their multi-city tour with two live shows in L.A. The shows—one at 6 p.m. and the other at 9 p.m.—will take place at the Orpheum Theatre. In each podcast episode, one of the hosts reveals a mystery guest to the other two, so visitors should expect a surprise during the comedy event. Tickets start at $79 before taxes. [More info]

Through Sunday, February 27

The International City Theatre is paying tribute to renowned composer Stephen Sondheim, who died in November, with a musical performance titled “Marry Me A Little.” The show follows the story of two single strangers who unknowingly live close by is told entirely through songs written early in Sondheim’s career or cut from his groundbreaking Broadway musicals. Showtime is at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $37. [More info]

Thursday, February 10

Shaq is bringing back his beloved All Star Comedy Jam on Thursday, February 10. Produced by Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud (LOL) brand, the event will feature performances from Mo’Nique, DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, Earthquake, and Bill Bellamy at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown L.A. Showtime is at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $100. [More info]

Reopening on Friday, February 11

After a nearly two year closure due to the COVID pandemic, the historic DTLA venue is reopening just in time for Super Bowl weekend. Featuring live DJ sets and a limited dinner menu, Clifton’s Republic will be open from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday. Clifton’s won’t be taking reservations at this time, so early arrival is suggested. [More info]

Saturday, February 12

Beverly Cinema is hosting a monthly screening series called “Cartoon Club” to celebrate the art and history of animated film. Stop by the historic movie theater to watch a feature-length compilation of classic shorts and rarely screened flicks. Tickets start at $10. [More info]

Friday, February 11 through Saturday, February 12

Gillette is hosting a free outdoor roller-skating rink activation in Santa Monica from Feb. 11-12. The event will feature guest appearances from athletes and influencers, along with a pop-up barber shop hosted by celebrity barbers from the Gillette Barber Counsel. [More info]

For those who are looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day early—since it falls on a Monday—Gente Market’s Love & Taco festival may be the event for you. Featuring some of Orange County’s best tacos, a beer garden, live entertainment, and dozens of unique vendors to shop, the free festival is taking place on Saturday, February 12 at the Heritage Museum of Orange County. [More info]

Friday, January 28 through Friday, September 30

After nearly two years of being closed due to the COVID pandemic, the Underground Museum is reopening its doors on Jan. 28 with a new exhibition by one of its co-founders, Noah Davis. The beloved arts and culture center will debut the exhibition named after the late figurative painter who died at the age of 32 in 2015. Davis’ paintings have been—and remain—influential to the rise of figurative and representational painting in the first two decades of the 21st century. To view his latest exhibit, visit the Underground Museum’s website to make a free reservation for a timed slot. [More info]

Through Sunday, February 20

Subliminal Projects, the multi-functional project space and gallery founded by Shepard Fairey, is hosting an exhibition called FOLK MEDIA II: PANACEA by the Los Angeles-based FOLK MEDIC collective, Ako Castuera, Hellen Jo, and Kris Chau. Curated by independent curator and arts writer Essence Harden, the exhibition is an extension of the collective’s 2018 exhibition rooted in healing and friendship. FOLK MEDIC II manifests once again, out of a time of historic upheaval, with focus on remedy, community action, and family. Participating artists include Adee Roberson, Ako Castuera, Devon Tsuno, and more. The exhibition is open for viewing on Tuesdays by appointment only and Saturdays from 12-6 p.m. [More info]

Through Sunday, February 13

Disney California Adventure is ringing in the Year of the Tiger with its 2022 Lunar New Year festival. From Janaury 21 through February 13, the theme park will be celebrating to Chinese, Vietnamese, and Korean cultures through special activities and performances, culinary delights, and surprises from your favorite Disney Characters including Tigger, Raya from the 2021 animated film Raya and the Last Dragon, Mulan, and more. [More info]

Through Sunday, February 20

The new British musical, which was inspired by a 2011 BBC documentary about a teenager who wanted to be a drag queen, has debuted at the Center Theatre Group. Winner of three WhatsOnStage Awards and nominated for five Olivier Awards, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has entertained critics and fans alike since its debut in 2017. The musical celebrates acceptance, belonging, the power of unconditional love of a mother for her child. Tickets range from $35-$125. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 1

The iconic West Coast rapper who died more than two decades ago is remembered in a fully immersive exhibit titled ‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,’ which debuts on Friday, January 21 at The Canvas at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles. Created in collaboration with the Shakur Estate, the exhibit features sound installations, poetry, personal effects, and never before seen artifacts from Tupac’s personal archives. The exhibit is on view through Sunday, May 1. Tickets range from $14.50-$44.50. [More info]

Through Saturday, February 26

New York-based artist Rachael Harrison is bringing her Caution Kneeling Bus art exhibition to the Regen Projects gallery from January 15 through February 26. Over the last 30 years, Harrison has pioneered an approach to art making that combines formal invention with the artifacts of popular culture. Her new exhibition features a series of paintings made with the smartphone app Scanner Pro. Caution Kneeling Bus is available for viewing during gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. [More info]

Through Sunday, February 20

The Europop musical, Singing Revolution, is making its debut on January 15 at the Broadwater theater. Featuring 20 triple-threat performers, a five-piece band, and a crowd-pleasing Europop score, Singing Revolution: The Musical. The performance sets a tale of star-crossed lovers against the beautiful, moving, and timeless true story of Estonia’s 1987 song-filled, peaceful uprising against the Soviet Union. Tickets start at $40. [More info]

Through Sunday, February 20

Calling all Star Trek fans. The Skirball Cultural Center is hosting a fully immersive exhibition that showcases Star Trek’s significant impact on culture, art, and technology through more than one hundred rare artifacts, set pieces, and props, plus state-of-the-art photo and videos. Tickets range from $13-$18, but entrance is free to all on Thursdays. [More info]

Fridays

Beginning Friday, January 7, West Hollywood’s Abbey Food & Bar will be hosting a weekly happy hour watch party for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This season’s viewing parties will be hosted by The Abbey’s own drag superstar Kornbread “the snack” Jete, who is also a contestant on this season’s lineup. The party starts at 5 p.m. every Friday. No reservations are needed to attend—just proof of COVID vaccination to enter and an appetite for delicious bar bites and cocktails. [More info]

Through Sunday, February 20

Los Angeles-based artist June Edmond’s solo exhibition titled “Full Spectrum” has been extended through Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Loyola Marymount University’s Laband Art Gallery. “Full Spectrum” consists of more than 40 pieces made between 1980 and 2021, which serve to portray Black positivity—a lifelong commitment for Edmonds. The Laband Art Gallery is open to external guests from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, but is closed for winter break from Dec. 20 to Jan. 7. Due to COVID safety protocols, advance reservations are required and walk-ins aren’t permitted. [More info]

Through Sunday, April 3

Curious minds and art lovers will get the chance to see the artwork of the mysterious artist, Banksy, at an “unauthorized” art exhibition in Culver City. The exhibition includes 80 original works, sculptures, installations, videos, and photos, which were all sourced from private collections and will be exhibited in Los Angeles for the first time, according to the promoters of the event. Visitors will also be get the opportunity to experience an impressive multimedia installation, created specifically for the exhibition, which will reveal clues about Banksy and highlight his most culturally defining pieces. All ages are welcome to visit the exhibition, which runs through Sunday, April 3. Tickets start at $29.50 for adults. [More info]

Through Saturday, April 3

The Broad is debuting a new exhibition called “Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade,” which highlights a selection of nearly 60 works acquired in the 10 years since Eli and Edythe Broad publicly announced their plans to open the Downtown Los Angeles museum. Featured artists include John Baldessari, Glenn Ligon, and Kara Walker, whom The Broad has collected over the years, as well as artists added to the collection within the past decade such as Tauba Auerbach, Kerry James Marshall, and Catherine Opie. Admission is free, but reservations are required for entry. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. [More info and tickets]

Through Monday, April 25

The annual Art & Nature festival is returning to the Laguna Art Museum in Laguna Beach on November 4. The purpose of the event is to showcase Laguna Beach artists, develop connections between art and science, and raise awareness about environmental issues. The 5-month series will kick off on Nov. 4 with a free weekly event called “First Thursdays Art Walk” from 6-9 p.m. The festival, which runs through April 25, will also feature special exhibitions from artists including Rebeca Méndez who will be debuting “Any-Instant-Whatever,” lectures, panel discussions, films and family activities on the theme of art’s engagement with the natural world like the “Art & Nature Family Festival” taking place on Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. [More info]

Through Sunday, March 20

Stopping by a local museum to view artwork by diverse artists is always a good idea—and it’s free! LaToya Ruby Frazier, an acclaimed artist from Chicago, is bringing her traveling exhibition The Last Cruze to the California African American Museum beginning this week through March 20, 2022. The exhibit, which includes 66 photographs, video, and an architectural installation, chronicles the lives of workers at the General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that shut down in 2019 due to the global outsourcing of labor, the growing demand of electric cars, and other circumstances. [More info]

Through Sunday, March 20

The old Amoeba in Hollywood is looking mighty different these days. After a long build out, the space’s hallowed confines reopen this weekend as the home of Immersive Van Gogh, a walk-through experience that lets you hang out in Van Gogh’s most famous paintings (and even correspond with a AI version of the long-dead Dutchman). Opening weekend is sold out, but the show is open through the beginning of January 2022. [More info and tickets]

Sundays

Like most other things that are good, Smorgasburg L.A. had to pack it in and endure a long hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, July 4, the Brooklyn-transplanted outdoor food market returned to ROW DTLA with a bunch of new vendors, including some you’ve probably seen on Instagram and have been dying to try, like fried fish sandwich pop-up Little Fish and Caribbean street food pop-up Bridgetown Roti. According to organizers 75 percent of the markets former vendors will be returning too. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free. [More info]

Ongoing

This one of a kind comedy show, which features a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming comics, takes place every Sunday at the infamous Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip. Recent performers include the likes of Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan. It’s also not uncommon to catch a celebrity in the crowd as folks like Beyonce and husband Jay Z, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have showed up. [More info and tickets]

Through Sunday, February 27

Debutante balls have existed since the 18th century, but there’s nuance to how they evolved in America. This exhibit at the California African American Museum takes a closer look at the role debutante balls have played in Black life, particularly in L.A., through photographs from the 1950s and ’60s culled from libraries and collections, in addition to gowns, souvenirs, oral interviews, and other objects. [More info]

Through 2023

Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has created a soundtrack for your next walk in Griffith Park. Download the SOUNDWALK app to experience a public work of audio art that’s determined by which way you decide to walk (using GPS). “We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people,” Reid says. “I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.” [More info]

