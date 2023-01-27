Sundance Isn’t Dead: A Successful Slate Brings Back Film Festival’s Magic

”Magazine Dreams,” ”Flora and Son” and other favorites soared, but ”Jamojaya” had me calling my dad to tell him I love him. How’s that for a review?

If nothing else, the 2023 Sundance Film Festival proved that independent film is alive and well, as this year’s lineup was generally well-received, and there weren’t many movies that left audiences in Park City, Utah disappointed on a mass scale. I only walked out of one movie this year and had I done my homework, I probably wouldn’t have gone to see it in the first place. But that’s the whole point of film festivals —being open to discoveries, great or not.

The first question people ask you when you return from a film festival is, naturally, whether you saw anything good, and I’m not only pleased to report that I did, but a handful of great movies screened, including the very first film I caught this week, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. We all know about the actor’s battle with Parkinson’s, but seeing it up close and personal is very different than reading a People magazine cover story with a beautiful two-page photo spread. Throughout the film, Fox appears with various injuries stemming from his repeated falls—which occurred not because he was moving too fast, but because he doesn’t know how to slow down.

As an actor, Fox was constantly in motion and bursting with energy — something that not even Parkinson’s can take away from him. Fox certainly hasn’t lost his joie de vivre. Aided by his wife, fellow actor Tracy Pollan, and his four children, Fox refuses to let Parkinson’st defeat him. Still is an inspirational film that manages to be entertaining, thanks to director Davis Guggenheim’s clever approach and Michael Harte’s swift editing.

I also paid close attention to the midnight lineup this year; evidently, so did ticket buyers. And why wouldn’t they? Horror was hotter than hell in 2022, with movies like Barbarian, Smile, M3GAN, The Menu, Nope, and Scream all finding critical and box office success— and that’s not to mention smaller titles such as Watcher and Ti West’s one-two punch of X and Pearl.

Talk to Me

In fact, the genre films that emerged from 2022’s festival — Fresh, Master, Nanny, and Something in the Dirt, were all underwhelming, in my opinion. This year’s festival didn’t have the same problem, as I was thoroughly creeped out by Talk to Me, whose twin sibling directors Danny and Michael Philippou were signed by WME just before the film sold to A24. The impressive horror film follows a group of teenagers who use an embalmed, severed hand to perform séances in an effort to speak to the dead, with terrifying results. The film lends itself to a potential franchise if A24 scares up some business this summer.

I also enjoyed Jacqueline Castel’s My Animal, an LGBTQ-themed werewolf movie that was acquired by Paramount prior to the festival, though I do think the ending of the film may disappoint. I was seriously impressed with this film’s transgender/non-binary star Bobbi Salvör Menuez, but I’d be shocked if this one sees a theatrical release.

It felt like every studio got in on the genre action this year, as Amazon picked up the flesh-eating fairy movie In My Mother’s Skin, Netflix purchased the Sarah Snook-starring horror-thriller Run Rabbit Run; Shudder struck a deal for the Frankenstein-esque tale birth/rebirth; and Focus acquired the martial arts-driven Polite Society prior to the festival. Only one Midnight title has yet to sell as of press time—Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls, which was made by YouTube star Andrew Bowser and financed via a $500,000 Kickstarter campaign.

It’s true that Sundance needs to think about its virtual festival, which allows fans to watch movies online from the comfort of their own homes. Many members of the press must have elected to take this new option because the press and industry screenings were noticeably less populated than in past years. At no point did I ever worry about not getting into a screening, which was great, but at the same time, indicative of how the festival has both lost some of its luster and simultaneously become way too expensive to attend.

As producer David Permut noted in Peter Kiefer’s LAMag feature about the demise of Sundance, you can watch a lot more movies online than you can at the actual festival, as you don’t have to trudge through the snow and sleet en route to different theaters, and wait in lines, and watch the same pre-roll bumpers 30 times (at 8 minutes a pop, no less).

Jamojaya

However, in terms of Sundance “not mattering” anymore, you could’ve fooled me, as I saw plenty of agents, managers, executives, and industry power players in attendance. Hereditary director Ari Aster, for example, didn’t have a film at the festival but made a point to attend the world premiere of Talk to Me. There’s no question that Sundance has yielded some of its cultural cache to the film portion of SXSW, which has been luring bigger studio premieres in recent years, but the Park City affair is still the gold standard when it comes to highlighting new independent films right at the top of each year.

There may not have been a box office juggernaut in this year’s Sundance lineup, a la Little Miss Sunshine or Napoleon Dynamite, or even the festival’s breakout horror movies such as Saw, Hereditary, and The Blair Witch Project, but even if there was, it’s likely that a streamer would’ve reached into its deep pockets to snap it up, keeping it out of theaters that could desperately use the audiences that flock to those kinds of movies.

Sure, adult dramas struggled at the box office this awards season, from The Fabelmans and Empire of Light to Tár and Women Talking, but three of those four films are up for Best Picture, so I think the industry must recondition audiences who see those kinds of films in the theater, on a big screen, rather than at home, where it becomes harder to gauge their impact.

As Kiefer noted in his recent piece, Sundance was once notorious for taking risks with its programming, citing examples such as Kids and 9 Songs.

Well, that’s not exactly gone. This year’s festival saw Neon unveil an NC-17 cut of Infinity Pool (the version being released into theaters today is rated-R), which featured Alexander Skarsgard both ejaculating and being breastfed. Elsewhere, Sebastian Silva’s Rotting in the Sun features social media star Jordan Firstman engaging in sexual acts that involved real penetration.

“I have cocks down, down, down my throat,” Firstman told Variety of his performance in the film. “My cock is in somebody’s throat. The guy who plays the cock I sucked has a beautiful cock. I originally wanted the biggest cock we could find. I wanted to be sucking a 12-inch.”

I remember protesters picketing Sundance screenings of yore; there was none of that this year, perhaps because they don’t care enough to break out their signs.

That said, I did have a fascinating conversation with another critic this week about the festival’s response to last year’s Jihad Rehab controversy. He argued that if even one person is offended by a film, the festival should pull it. This was, of course, absolutely ridiculous, as art isn’t supposed to be safe, it’s supposed to be provocative and yes, sometimes even offensive. That Sundance apologized for showing the movie, thereby throwing its filmmaker, Meg Smaker, under the bus, left a bad taste in my mouth. If you’re going to program a movie, you have to have the courage of your convictions. It’s admirable that the festival is willing to admit when it’s wrong, I’m just not so sure it was wrong in that specific instance.

Magazine Dreams

As far as awards contenders are concerned, I didn’t see any obvious ones emerge from Sundance, and while there was plenty of buzz surrounding Cat Person and Fair Play, it wasn’t exactly Oscar buzz. In fact, if anyone left Park City with a golden glow, it was Jonathan Majors, who delivers a frighteningly intense performance as a steroid-abusing bodybuilder in Magazine Dreams, which drew comparisons to Taxi Driver. While I’m sure there are buyers circling that title, it likely hasn’t sold because it’s such a challenging film, which some viewers may find off-putting. But with Majors poised to be the next big baddie of the MCU with his turn as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (the opposite of a Sundance movie), and buzz building for his performance in Creed III, you can safely expect that some smart distributor will take a chance on Magazine Dreams.

There were two other performances that knocked my socks off this year. Eve Hewson has been acting for more than a decade. You may remember her as Nurse Lucy Elkins on The Knick, or perhaps as Tom Hanks’ daughter in Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies. She also starred in Behind Her Eyes, that Netflix mini-series with a wild ending. But millions of people still know her as the daughter of U2 frontman Bono.

With Flora and Son, the new musical from John Carney, the director of Once and Sing Street, Hewson truly makes a name for herself. I know she stars in the acclaimed Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters, but Flora and Son gives her a breakout role, and I wasn’t surprised when Apple shelled out roughly $20 million for the rights. She plays a single mother who is so desperate to keep her teenage son (Orén Kinlan) out of trouble that she decides to take guitar lessons (from a dreamy Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and start a band with him. The film has humor and heart, and who knows, maybe it’ll yield a hit single that will be nominated for an Oscar next year.

Finally, I couldn’t write about my week in Park City without mentioning Justin Chon’s fantastic father-son drama Jamojaya, which was probably my favorite of the festival. I’d been told to keep an eye on Indonesian rapper Brian Imanuel, aka Rich Brian, who makes his feature acting debut here, but the truth is that I was utterly blown away by Yayu A.W. Unru, who plays his devoted father, one who is so desperate to stay in his son’s life that he’s willing to become his personal assistant, taking lunch orders and cleaning up after accidents. Chon explores the highs, lows, and intricacies of the record business, but it’s the father-son story that resonates. After the credits rolled, I called my own Dad to tell him how much I love him. If that’s not a ringing endorsement of Jamojaya and the power of independent film, I don’t know what is.

