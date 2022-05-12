‘Summer Happenings’ Will Return to the Broad This Year with Thundercat and Arooj Aftab (Exclusive)

The museum will hold their live music and performance series for the first time in three years, after a pandemic-related hiatus

The Broad has officially announced the return of its live music and performance series, “Summer Happenings,” with headliners Thundercat and Arooj Aftab with more headliners to come in the future.

This series marks a true comeback, as the event has not gripped live summer audiences since 2018. Performances will take place on a monthly basis all throughout the museum and on the adjacent East West Bank Plaza.

“After a three-year hiatus, it’s great to present a uniquely diverse roster of emerging and established performers to our Los Angeles audience,” Ed Patuto, Director of Audience Engagement at The Broad, told Los Angeles magazine.

“It’s been a hard few years for performing artists and for the rest of us who have missed the excitement of seeing our favorites in person. The museum looks forward to welcoming Angelinos back and to introducing several new performers to our audience, as well.”

The first series, “Now We’re Here,” includes a blend of pop, neo-Sufi jazz minimalism, short films, electronic music, rap and hip hop, as well as other features on June 18, August 27, and September 24. Performances will include some of the biggest names in Queer Latinx music, such as Niña Dioz and féi Hernandez.

All revolve around The Broad’s special exhibition, This Is Not America’s Flag, which provides a detailed commentary on United States symbolism, such as the U.S. flag, citizenship, and national identity.

After an opener from Ginger Root, self-described “Japanophile” and two-time Grammy-winning musician Thundercat will make a special appearance to play a live set on July 21, in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow. The exhibition will be Murakami’s first solo exhibition at The Broad and explores globalization, postwar Japan, pop culture, and religious iconography.

This year’s Summer Happenings schedule is as follows.

Saturday, June 18, 8-11 pm: DJ Cocteautwinks, Niña Dioz, féi Hernandez, Xandra Ibarra, Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, Rubby

Tickets for this date are $25 and are available here.

Thursday, July 21, 8-11 pm: Thundercat, Ginger Root

Tickets for this date are $40 and are available here.

Saturday, August 27, 8-11 pm: High Priest, Kelly Caballero, Jessa Calderon, Lu Coy, Davia Spain, Renee Petropoulos

Headliner TBA

Tickets for this date are $25 and are available here.

Saturday, September 24, 8-11 pm: Arooj Aftab, Felukah, Haig Papazian’s Space Time Tuning Machine, Arshia Fatima Haq, Miho Hatori’s Salon Mondialité, Yoko Inoue

Tickets for this date are $25 and are available here.

