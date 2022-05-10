Star Wars X-Wing, Thor Hammer, Pulp Fiction ‘BMF’ Wallet Hit LA Auction

A rare, film-used miniature model of a Star Wars X-Wing Fighter, Samuel L. Jackson’s “Bad Motherfucker” wallet from Pulp Fiction, and Tom Hanks’ volleyball companion, Wilson, featured in the 2000-film Cast Away will be available for purchase at an auction in Los Angeles next month.

The auction, hosted by Propstore from June 21-24, will feature more than 1,800 film and television memorabilia worth more than $9 million.

The most valuable item at this year’s auction is a screen-matched miniature model Industrial Light and Magic “Red Leader” X-Wing Fighter from the original 1977 Star Wars: A New Hope, which has never been auctioned before. It has an estimate of $500,000 to $1 million.

“What makes this one so wonderful is that it is from the original Star Wars and is the only intact, fully-finished X-Wing model from the film’s production that is known to exist today amongst private collectors,” Propstore’s COO Brandon Alinger told Forbes.

Samuel L. Jackson’s “Bad Motherfucker” wallet from Quentin Tarantino’s acclaimed 1994 Pulp Fiction is estimated to sell for $30,000 to $50,000. Another iconic Tarantino prop included in the auction is The Bride’s (Uma Thurman) bloodied sword from Kill Bill: Vol. 1, which has an estimated price tag of $20,000 to $30,000.

Also up for grabs is Tom Hanks’ volleyball companion and only friend, Wilson, featured in Cast Away, which is available for estimated $80,000 to $120,000, as well as an animatronic Gizmo puppet from 1989’s Gremlins 2: The New Batch, estimated at $80,000 to $120,000.

Other high-ticket items include a light-up full size Delorean time machine replica used for official Universal Studios promotional events from the Back to the Future trilogy (estimated $150,000-$200,000) and Thor’s stunt Mjolnir hammer, which is estimated at $100,000-$150,000.

Not every bid has to bust the bank, however. Among the more affordable items on offer are the boxing shorts Will Smith wore in the 2001-film Ali, which focused on 10 years in the life of the legendary boxer. The shorts are estimated at $1,500 to $2,500.

Other items include Carl Jenkins’ civilian jacket from Starship Troopers estimated at $300 to $500, a set of Elle Wood’s photos from Legally Blonde estimated at $600 to $800, and Aurora Lane’s dark green pants costume featured in 2016’s Passengers estimated at $700 to $900.

In addition to the Hollywood memorabilia, more than 200 comic book and comic artwork lots will be available on the final day of the auction (June 24). Among these items is a rare original cover art to a French edition of Batman: The Killing Joke by Brian Bolland ($80,000 to $120,000) and a copy of The Incredible Hulk No. 181 CGC 9.2 with the first appearance of Wolverine ($8,000 to $12,000).

Registration is now open at Propstore’s website. Those who would like to get a closer look of the props up for sale can participate in one of Propstore’s livestream exhibition events leading up to the auction in May and June via social media.

Bids can be placed online, by phone, or in person at Propstore’s U.S. headquarters in Valencia.

