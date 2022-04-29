This weekend’s guide features the Stagecoach country music festival, a block party for The Shoe Surgeon, and other events to enjoy in SoCal. As always, be sure to double check event listings and websites for COVID protocols before attending any events.

Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1

Now that Coachella has wrapped up, Stagecoach is making its way to the grounds of the Empire Polo Club in Indio this weekend. Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1, attendees will get the chance to see headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs, along with performances from Midland, Brothers Osborne, Smokey Robinson, Lee Brice, and many more at the country music festival. Tickets start at $399. [More info]

Through Saturday, May 7

Award-winning playwright Mike Barlett is debuting his latest production, An Intervention, at the Hudson Guild Theater. In the play, a looming government intervention in a foreign war drives a wedge between two good friends leading their relationship to a breaking point where they are forced to reevaluate what they really owe each other in their friendship. An Intervention touches on the themes of military intervention, conflicting ideologies, substance abuse, mental health struggles, and friendship. The play will be showing on select days through Saturday, May 7. Tickets start at $27. [More info]

Saturday, April 30

The Shoe Surgeon, an L.A.-based collective known for pioneering the customization of sneakers, is hosting a block party on Saturday, April 30 to unveil their new studio in Downtown L.A. The event—which will also celebrate founder Dominic Ciambrone’s birthday—will feature food trucks, an open bar, and live music. A tattoo and tooth gems artist will also be on site, as well as a local airbrush artist. The Shoe Surgeon will also be putting on a dunk and three-point contest on their regulation-sized basketball court. The party starts at 3 p.m. and RSVP is encouraged [More info]

Saturday, April 30

Grammy award winners David Sanborn and Poncho Sanchez are joining forces to perform at the Dymally International Jazz & Arts Festival on Saturday, April 30th at the Dignity Health Sports Complex in Carson. Other notable performers include The Original Wailers, Kirk Whalum featuring special guest Kevin Whalum, Avery Sunshine, Keyon Harrold, the Fernando Pullum Junior Jazz Band, and more. Benefitting the Dymally Institute, proceeds from the event will support African American students at California State University, Dominguez Hills prepare for careers in public policy, education, and beyond to serve communities with minimal resources. Showtime is at 1 p.m. and tickets start at $75. [More info]

Saturday, April 30

The beloved monthly flea market is taking place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Skylight ROW DTLA. Visit the Black Market Flea to find one-of-a-kind pieces from more than 80 Black-owned businesses. Music will be provided by DJs KENE O, Blue The Great, and Jihaari. Food and beverage vendors will also be on site. Tickets start at $10 but move quickly because it usually sells out. [More info]

Sundays

Every Sunday at 11 a.m., Tommie Hollywood will be hosting free workout classes—in partnership with DanceBody—on their breathtaking rooftop by the pool through late spring. The hour-long HIIT-inspired dance classes are led by a local DanceBody instructor. Water and towels will be provided for participants. To reserve your spot for the free class, email [email protected] [More info]

Sunday, May 1

The HIT Living Foundation—a nonprofit dog rescue that focuses on animal welfare and humanitarian aid—is hosting a fundraising event on Sunday, May 1. The May Day Soirée will feature flower-themed cocktails, hor d’oeuvres, curated photo stations, music, rooftop views, and more. All proceeds from the event will be used to aid HIT Living’s mission to save more at-risk rescue dogs in L.A. The event will run from 4-6:30 p.m. at the rooftop inside The Hollywood Roosevelt. Tickets start at $75. [More info]

Saturday, April 30

Actor Rosario Dawson, artist Shepard Fairey, and Jenny Dembrow of the Lower Eastside Girls Club nonprofit will be joining MA+Group’s Director of Art, Louisa St. Pierre, to discuss creative activism on Saturday, April 30 at NeueHouse Hollywood. The panelists will address the nuances of social justice, activism, philanthropy, fundraising, diversity, and inclusion. The free event starts at 7 p.m. and attendees are asked to RSVP in advance. [More info]

Saturday, April 30 through Thursday, May 12

The Southern Institute of Architecture, also known as SCI-Arc, is hosting its annual spring exhibition to showcase the work of its students from Saturday, April 30 through Thursday, May 12. The Land of Ahh’s exhibit—curated by faculty members Kordae Jatafa Henry, Jeremy Kamal Hartley, and William Virgil—is presented within a structural framework that explores architectural and symbolic parallels between SCI-Arc studio desks and the role juke joints played for Black Americans in the Jim Crow south. The exhibition will serve as “a place for celebration and gathering, inspiring the same liberation of juke joints, techno raves, and underground spaces that Black culture has cultivated for centuries,” according to SCI-Arc’s website. The opening party for the show is taking place on April 30 from 7-11 p.m. and will feature drinks and dancing with live performances by DJ Huneycut and DJ MeLo X. Exhibition hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through May 12. [More info]

Sunday, May 1

Bakar is set to perform at the El Rey Theatre on Sunday, May. The British singer-songwriter, known for his popular track “Hell N Back,” will be joined by Fade Em All and Yeek. Showtime is at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $25. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 8

Time’s running out to experience the breathtaking The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch while they’re still in peak bloom. The springtime blooms are on display daily between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8. Single ticket admission to visit the fields is $22 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+) and military, and $10 for children (ages 3-10). [more info]

Through Sunday, May 29

Belt out classic cuts from My Chemical Romance and Panic! At The Disco while you enjoy mimosas, eggs, and pancakes at the Bourbon Room’s Emo Brunch. Bucket Listers is hosting the nostalgic, emo-themed brunch through Sunday, May 29 at the Hollywood-venue. The pre-Warped Tour breakfast experience will offer Pancakes! At The Disco, Ocean Ave Overnight Oats, Hash-Brown Confessional, and Jimmy Eat French Toast. There’s also lunch options including the Fall Out Boy Burger and the You’re So Last Summer Sweet and Spicy Jidori fried chicken sandwich. The 18 and up event will take place on Saturdays and Sundays with 90 minute sessions running from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tickets start at $50 (includes choice of main entree and welcome mimosa or non-alcoholic beverage). [more info]

Through Friday, July 3

Grande Experiences has partnered with Magic Box LA to co-produce a new digital art gallery known as STREET ART ALIVE. The multisensory exhibit, which runs through Friday, July 3, will feature artwork from more than 200 street artists from around the globe. The experience will also offer interactive installations, a themed café and bar, along with eight original full-sized sections of the Berlin Wall, which global artists used as a canvas for their political statements and powerful social commentary. Throughout the exhibit’s run at The LUME Los Angeles, organizers will invite street artists to add their voices to the symbolic concrete walls. STREET ART ALIVE is open Wednesday through Sunday and tickets start at $39 for adults. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 22

Hunker, one of the largest digital home and décor publications in the country, is bringing their Hunker House experience to Venice through Sunday, May 22. Hunker House will feature a retail showroom space, which will focus on how to curate a healthy home. Visitors will get to experience a curated selection of products, brands, and trends from the Hunker editorial team that encourage a healthy lifestyle while also looking beautiful in your home. Participating brands include Tuft & Needle, Kate McLeod, Modern Sprout, Bala, and more. The experience will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. [More info]

Through Sunday, October 2

The California African American Museum (CAAM) is hosting the first solo exhibition in California for Detroit figurative painter, Mario Moore. Enshrined: Presence + Preservation brings together early works in Moore’s career as well as his most recent series, “The Work of Several Lifetimes (2019),” which showcases his desire to bring visibility to the dedicated work of marginalized groups in this country. The exhibit debuts two new portraits made especially for the exhibition at CAAM that feature women who have worked as custodians at the museum. [More info]

Through Saturday, June 11

The Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit is partnering with Lifeway Foods to hold a yoga experience on select days through Saturday, June 11 at the Lighthouse Artspace Los Angeles. Patrons of all fitness levels are welcome to participate in the 40-minute customized yoga flow classes, which start at $54.99. The classes will be led by certified LA yoga instructors and designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind—choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light—and moving images from Frida Kahlo’s vast collection of masterpieces including The Two Fridas (1939), The Wounded Deer (1946), and Diego and I (1946). After each class, attendees will receive a kefir sample compliments of Lifeway Foods, and will get the opportunity to experience the exhibit for an additional 25 minutes. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 15

DONNI, an L.A.-based fashion brand known for their comfortable sets, is hosting a pop-up shop experience at Platform LA in Culver City. The pop-up will feature various activations through Sunday, May 15. Through May 15, customers will be able to bring 10 items they’d like to donate to the Downtown Women’s Center, which will earn them 20 percent off whatever they purchase at the pop-up experience. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 1

In association with The Wallis, 24th Street Theatre is presenting the world premiere of Rapunzel Alone. Written by Olivier Award-winning UK writer Mike Kenny, the production follows the story of Lettie, a young mixed-race girl from London, who has been sent to the countryside for her own safety during the daily bombings of World War II. Rapunzel Alone will be showing on select days through Sunday, May 1 at the 24th Street Theatre in L.A. Tickets start at $24 for adults. [More info]

Through Thursday, June 2

If you’ve already binged through the newly released second season of Netflix’s Bridgerton, this may be the perfect event for you to attend this weekend. The popular series is hosting a queen’s ball that is meant to transport fans into the regency era. Prepare to mingle with other members of the ton and partake in an evening of music and dance featuring acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, a stunning dance show, and delicious cocktails. The event will take place on select dates and times through Thursday, June 2 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles. Tickets start at $49. [More info]

Through Sunday, August 7

The San Diego Museum of Art is hosting a special exhibition called Monet to Matisse, which features more than 60 works of art produced between the 1870s to 1930s. Guests will get the chance to view masterpieces from some of the most significant names in European painting such as Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Pablo Picasso, Alfred Sisley and Pierre Bonnard, all from the Bemberg Foundation. The exhibition marks the first time the collection, which rarely leaves its permanent home in France, has traveled to California and is one of only two showcases in the United States. Tickets start at $25 for adults. [More info]

Through Saturday, April 30

Bernard and Shirley Kinsey, and their son Khalil, are displaying their esteemed collection of African American art and historical artifacts, which they’ve acquired from all over the world, at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium through Saturday, April 30. Curated by Khalil Kinsey and historian Larry Earl, the exhibition focuses on the lives, accomplishments, and brilliance of African Americans from the 16th century through the years of slavery and emancipation to the civil rights movement through modern day. The Kinsey collection experience features more than 100,000 square feet of masterful works of art, sculptures, photographs, rare books, and letters. Tickets start at $15 for general admission with VIP tickets starting at $30. Parking at SoFi Stadium is free during tour dates. [More info]

Through Friday, September 30

After nearly two years of being closed due to the COVID pandemic, the Underground Museum is reopening its doors on Jan. 28 with a new exhibition by one of its co-founders, Noah Davis. The beloved arts and culture center will debut the exhibition named after the late figurative painter who died at the age of 32 in 2015. Davis’ paintings have been—and remain—influential to the rise of figurative and representational painting in the first two decades of the 21st century. To view his latest exhibit, visit the Underground Museum’s website to make a free reservation for a timed slot. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 1

The iconic West Coast rapper who died more than two decades ago is remembered in a fully immersive exhibit titled ‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,’ which debuts on Friday, January 21 at The Canvas at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles. Created in collaboration with the Shakur Estate, the exhibit features sound installations, poetry, personal effects, and never before seen artifacts from Tupac’s personal archives. The exhibit is on view through Sunday, May 1. Tickets range from $14.50-$44.50. [More info]

Fridays

West Hollywood’s Abbey Food & Bar is hosting a weekly happy hour watch party for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This season’s viewing parties will be hosted by The Abbey’s own drag superstar Kornbread “the snack” Jete, who is also a contestant on this season’s lineup. The party starts at 5 p.m. every Friday. No reservations are needed to attend—just proof of COVID vaccination to enter and an appetite for delicious bar bites and cocktails. [More info]

Sundays

Like most other things that are good, Smorgasburg L.A. had to pack it in and endure a long hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, July 4, the Brooklyn-transplanted outdoor food market returned to ROW DTLA with a bunch of new vendors, including some you’ve probably seen on Instagram and have been dying to try, like fried fish sandwich pop-up Little Fish and Caribbean street food pop-up Bridgetown Roti. According to organizers 75 percent of the markets former vendors will be returning too. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free. [More info]

Ongoing

This one of a kind comedy show, which features a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming comics, takes place every Sunday at the infamous Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip. Recent performers include the likes of Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan. It’s also not uncommon to catch a celebrity in the crowd as folks like Beyonce and husband Jay Z, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have showed up. [More info and tickets]

Through 2023

Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has created a soundtrack for your next walk in Griffith Park. Download the SOUNDWALK app to experience a public work of audio art that’s determined by which way you decide to walk (using GPS). “We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people,” Reid says. “I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.” [More info]

