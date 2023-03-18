Spring Music Preview: Upcoming Albums That Have Us On Our Toes

L

ast year was a windfall for music fanatics, who saw the release of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Beyonce’s Renaissance, Black Midi’s Hellfire, and Black Country, New Road’s Ants From Up There—to name a few of the year’s big releases that hit hard.

This year looks to be no different, with our ears eagerly awaiting to hear new music from Beach House, Travis Scott, Lana Del Ray, Depeche Mode, and more. Once again, the quality of new albums on the horizon is shaping up to match—or surpass—those that have preceded them.

If you’re as enthralled by music as we are, then that’s good. Here are the releases we’re looking forward to the most in 2023.

Depeche Mode: Momento Mori

March 24, Columbia, Mute