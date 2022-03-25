With Los Angeles County steadily easing COVID mandates, there’s plenty of events to check out this weekend. As always, be sure to double check event listings and websites for COVID protocols before attending any events.

The Price Is Right 50th Celebration

Friday, March 25

In celebration of 50 golden seasons, The Price is Right is taking America’s most beloved game show across the country and is encouraging everyone to “come on down” for a national tour with a game show on wheels. The event kicks off Friday, March 25 at the Santa Monica Pier. Look for a groovy 70s style bus—honoring the show’s debut in 1972—on the pier to experience fun photo ops and interactive games, including spin the wheel, Plinko and Showcase Showdown to win money and prizes. The event runs from 12-8 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 through Sunday, April 10

You’ve likely heard of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit, Hamilton, but the Musical Theatre West is debuting their own parody version of the beloved musical. Created by Gerard Alessandrini, Spamilton: An American Parody follows the story of a famous writer and director who is trying to save Broadway from mediocrity and oblivion. The new musical comedy is a rapid-fire reference round of everyone’s favorite Broadway blockbusters that includes celebrity satires, pop culture zings, new, and original material written specifically for Musical Theatre West audiences. The show runs from Saturday, March 26 through Sunday, April 10 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the campus of Cal State Long Beach. Tickets range from $22 to $96. [More info]

Opens Saturday, March 26

If you’re in the mood for a quick road trip, check out San Diego’s newest theme park, Sesame Place San Diego. The park, which is the first Sesame Place on the West Coast and second in the country, will officially open to the public on Saturday, March 26. Sesame Place San Diego features 18 Sesame Street-themed rides and exciting water attractions, including a family-friendly rollercoaster, wave pool and lazy river, plus rides and waterslides. Same-day tickets are $49.99 now through opening day. After Saturday, tickets will start at $64.99 and season passes will be $132. [More info]

Friday, March 25

After a three-month hiatus, “Everything’s Great!” is returning this Friday, March 25 at Dynasty Typewriter located inside the Hayworth Theatre. Hosted by Demi Adejuyigbe, Addie Weyrich, and Nick Kocher, the monthly comedy show will feature performances from Anna Drezen (SNL), Will Miles (Southside), and Lisa Gilroy (Brooklyn 99). The 18 and up event starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of show. No late entry is allowed. [More info]

Thursday, March 24

The renowned deli and sandwich shop is celebrating National Cheesesteak Day on Thursday, March 24, with a special offer on their “Phenomenal Philly Cheesesteak.” Grab a friend and stop by any of Fat Sal’s six locations to purchase one cheesesteak sandwich—made with thinly sliced ribeye steak, melted American cheese, and grilled onions on a warm hero—and get a second one half off. [More info]

Friday, March 25

The Los Angeles-via-Baltimore producer and multi-instrumentalist is hosting a release show for his new project, BIRDSONGS, Vol. 3, which is also out this Friday, March 25. Baird’s 7 p.m. concert will be held at The Echo and tickets start at $15. [More info]

Thursday, March 24 through Saturday, March 26

The Los Angeles-based photographer is closing out his art exhibition at the Gagosian art gallery in Beverly Hills on Saturday, March 26. This exhibition marks Wall’s first in nearly two years and features a group of “near documentary” realist pictures. Visitors can view the show for free from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. [More info]

Saturday, March 26

One of the world’s most well-known and respected rock photographers, Bob Gruen, is hosting a meet-and-greet on Saturday, March 26 for his recently released memoir, Right Place, Right Time: The Life of a Rock & Roll Photographer. Gruen’s book details his experiences behind the lens capturing music icons such as John Lennon, Tina Turner, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, The Sex Pistols, Kiss, and many more. The book signing event will be held from 2-5 p.m. at Sunset Marquis resort in West Hollywood. [More info]

Through Thursday, March 31

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day—well, month—Teeling Whiskey is hosting an intimate drinking experience called the Phoenix Parlor through Thursday, March 31 at Seven Grand. The experience, which is inspired by Dublin’s renowned pub scene, will feature small bites and exclusive whiskey, including the brand-new Single Pot Still Chinkapin Oak Whiskey. [More info]

Through Sunday, August 7

The San Diego Museum of Art is hosting a special exhibition called Monet to Matisse, which features more than 60 works of art produced between the 1870s to 1930s. Guests will get the chance to view masterpieces from some of the most significant names in European painting such as Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Pablo Picasso, Alfred Sisley and Pierre Bonnard, all from the Bemberg Foundation. The exhibition marks the first time the collection, which rarely leaves its permanent home in France, has traveled to California and is one of only two showcases in the United States. Tickets start at $25 for adults. [More info]

Through Friday, March 25

The University of Southern California’s architecture department is holding an exhibition titled “The Blueprint 2022,” which will illustrate the dynamic range of graduate work produced by current and grad students in architecture, landscape, heritage conservation, and building science programs. The exhibition will be open from Thursday, March 17 through Friday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at Watt Hall. [More info]

Through Monday, April 18

The Echo Theater Company explores racial identity, privilege and pop culture with the Los Angeles premiere of Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies. Written by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and directed by Ahmed Best, the production follows two 14-year-old Black boys who exist in completely different worlds until they meet one day in a holding cell. Performances will be held from Saturday, March 12 through Monday, April 18 on select days at the Atwater Village Theatre. Tickets start at $34 Friday-Sunday, but visitors can pay what they want on Monday showings. Proof of full vaccination (including booster shot if eligible) or a negative PCR test within 72 hours and valid ID are required for admission. [More info]

Through Saturday, April 30

Bernard and Shirley Kinsey, and their son Khalil, are displaying their esteemed collection of African American art and historical artifacts, which they’ve acquired from all over the world, at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium through Saturday, April 30. Curated by Khalil Kinsey and historian Larry Earl, the exhibition focuses on the lives, accomplishments, and brilliance of African Americans from the 16th century through the years of slavery and emancipation to the civil rights movement through modern day. The Kinsey collection experience features more than 100,000 square feet of masterful works of art, sculptures, photographs, rare books, and letters. Tickets start at $15 for general admission with VIP tickets starting at $30. Parking at SoFi Stadium is free during tour dates. [More info]

Through Sunday, April 24

After previously operating as a members-only concept from 2016-2019, and playing host to guests including Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba and Paris Hilton, the Revolve Social Club is opening its doors to the public for the first time—and at a new location. From Friday, March 4 through Sunday, April 24, guests will be invited to shop styles from the fashion retailer, hang out in lavish lounge areas, and experience panel discussions and master beauty classes from special guests. The event will also feature contests and giveaways, which will be announced via social media. There’s no fee to enter the first floor of the Revolve Social Club, which is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. [More info]

Detained at Fountain Theatre

Through Sunday, April 10

The Fountain Theatre is hosting the world premiere of Detained, a play that highlights the true stories of people who have been impacted by mass deportations. Written by 2021 Lorraine Hansberry Award-winning playwright, France-Luce Benson, and directed by Mark Valdez (winner of the 2021 Zelda Fichandler Award), performances will run through Sunday, April 10. Tickets range from $25 to $45, and on-site parking is $5.

Through Friday, September 30

After nearly two years of being closed due to the COVID pandemic, the Underground Museum is reopening its doors on Jan. 28 with a new exhibition by one of its co-founders, Noah Davis. The beloved arts and culture center will debut the exhibition named after the late figurative painter who died at the age of 32 in 2015. Davis’ paintings have been—and remain—influential to the rise of figurative and representational painting in the first two decades of the 21st century. To view his latest exhibit, visit the Underground Museum’s website to make a free reservation for a timed slot. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 1

The iconic West Coast rapper who died more than two decades ago is remembered in a fully immersive exhibit titled ‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,’ which debuts on Friday, January 21 at The Canvas at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles. Created in collaboration with the Shakur Estate, the exhibit features sound installations, poetry, personal effects, and never before seen artifacts from Tupac’s personal archives. The exhibit is on view through Sunday, May 1. Tickets range from $14.50-$44.50. [More info]

Fridays

West Hollywood’s Abbey Food & Bar is hosting a weekly happy hour watch party for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This season’s viewing parties will be hosted by The Abbey’s own drag superstar Kornbread “the snack” Jete, who is also a contestant on this season’s lineup. The party starts at 5 p.m. every Friday. No reservations are needed to attend—just proof of COVID vaccination to enter and an appetite for delicious bar bites and cocktails. [More info]

Through Sunday, April 3

Curious minds and art lovers will get the chance to see the artwork of the mysterious artist, Banksy, at an “unauthorized” art exhibition in Culver City. The exhibition includes 80 original works, sculptures, installations, videos, and photos, which were all sourced from private collections and will be exhibited in Los Angeles for the first time, according to the promoters of the event. Visitors will also be get the opportunity to experience an impressive multimedia installation, created specifically for the exhibition, which will reveal clues about Banksy and highlight his most culturally defining pieces. All ages are welcome to visit the exhibition, which runs through Sunday, April 3. Tickets start at $29.50 for adults. [More info]

Through Saturday, April 3

The Broad is debuting a new exhibition called “Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade,” which highlights a selection of nearly 60 works acquired in the 10 years since Eli and Edythe Broad publicly announced their plans to open the Downtown Los Angeles museum. Featured artists include John Baldessari, Glenn Ligon, and Kara Walker, whom The Broad has collected over the years, as well as artists added to the collection within the past decade such as Tauba Auerbach, Kerry James Marshall, and Catherine Opie. Admission is free, but reservations are required for entry. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. [More info and tickets]

Sundays

Like most other things that are good, Smorgasburg L.A. had to pack it in and endure a long hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, July 4, the Brooklyn-transplanted outdoor food market returned to ROW DTLA with a bunch of new vendors, including some you’ve probably seen on Instagram and have been dying to try, like fried fish sandwich pop-up Little Fish and Caribbean street food pop-up Bridgetown Roti. According to organizers 75 percent of the markets former vendors will be returning too. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free. [More info]

Ongoing

This one of a kind comedy show, which features a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming comics, takes place every Sunday at the infamous Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip. Recent performers include the likes of Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan. It’s also not uncommon to catch a celebrity in the crowd as folks like Beyonce and husband Jay Z, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have showed up. [More info and tickets]

Through 2023

Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has created a soundtrack for your next walk in Griffith Park. Download the SOUNDWALK app to experience a public work of audio art that’s determined by which way you decide to walk (using GPS). “We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people,” Reid says. “I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.” [More info]

