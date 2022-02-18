“Snowfall” Pop-Up, Frieze Week, and Other Best Things To Do in L.A. This Weekend

With the Omicron variant steadily receding, there’s plenty of events happening around Los Angeles this weekend. We’ve compiled a list of the ones you should check out. As always, be sure to double check event listings and websites for COVID protocols before attending any events.

Through February 20

The annual art showcase returns to Los Angeles after last year’s edition was canceled due to the pandemic. Featuring more than 100 major galleries from around the globe and some of the best local galleries, the fair will run from Feb. 17-20 at a new location in Beverly Hills. General admission ranges from $10 to $227. Frieze Week, which kicked off Feb. 14, will also offer an array of showings, events at museums, and parties throughout the city. [More info]

To celebrate the fifth season of Snowfall, FX is hosting a weekend-long pop-up event in the heart of South Los Angeles. Inspired by main character Franklin Saint, “Saint’s on Crenshaw,” will feature several local vendors including Bricks & Wood, Post21, JéBlanc, and Queen LA, as well as food and drinks from Crenshaw Juice Co, Harun, and Hank’s Mini Market. The pop-up, which is open to guests ages 18 and up, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Vector 90. Access is free, but RSVP is highly suggested. [More info]

Through March 13

Jeremy O. Harris’ widely acclaimed drama, Slave Play, which follows three interracial couples as they unpack issues of race, love, and sexuality, is making its West Coast premiere at the Mark Taper Forum inside The Music Center through March 13. Showings are at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets range from $35 to $110. [More info]

Thursday, February 17 through Friday, March 4

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is honoring the centennial of poet, philosopher, and filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini by showing a selection of his films. Presented almost entirely in preserved 35mm prints, realized by Cinecittà and Cineteca di Bologna, the museum will show several of Pasolini’s films including Mamma Roma, Teorema, and Salò. This series, which runs through March 4, launches the Academy Museum’s partnership with Cinecittà in support of an annual programming series of Italian cinema. Additionally, the museum will showcase films by Moufida Tlatli including The Silences of the Palace and The Season of Men Saturday, February 19. [More info]

Friday, February 18

Artist Autumn Breon is debuting her live guerrilla performance, “(Don’t) Use Me,” on Friday, February 18 at 3 p.m. during Frieze’s art fair outside of the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The performance art piece is a culmination of Breon’s research and serves as a qualitative examination of time through the lens of Black women’s labor. Inspired by Diana Ross’ 1969 performance of “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair,” “(Don’t) Use Me” will involved a call and response (native to African and diasporic artistic practices) as the audience pulls the answers collected by Black women from a survey directly of Breon’s hair. [More info]

Friday, February 18

The national non-profit organization that aims to care for families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease—founded by Seth Rogen, his wife, and a few of his friends—are hosting its second annual CareCon. Hosted by Lauren Miller Rogen, the free virtual event takes place at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 18. The Rogens will be joined by fellow celebrity friends including Amy Poehler, Steve Aoki, Dan Fogelman, Adam Shapiro, and more. The celeb-studded panels and expert-led workshops will touch on conversations and topics that range from caring for caregivers and dealing with dementia. [More info]

Through Sunday, February 27

The International City Theatre is paying tribute to renowned composer Stephen Sondheim, who died in November, with a musical performance titled “Marry Me A Little.” The show follows the story of two single strangers who unknowingly live close by is told entirely through songs written early in Sondheim’s career or cut from his groundbreaking Broadway musicals. Showtime is at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $37. [More info]

Friday, January 28 through Friday, September 30

After nearly two years of being closed due to the COVID pandemic, the Underground Museum is reopening its doors on Jan. 28 with a new exhibition by one of its co-founders, Noah Davis. The beloved arts and culture center will debut the exhibition named after the late figurative painter who died at the age of 32 in 2015. Davis’ paintings have been—and remain—influential to the rise of figurative and representational painting in the first two decades of the 21st century. To view his latest exhibit, visit the Underground Museum’s website to make a free reservation for a timed slot. [More info]

Through Sunday, February 20

Subliminal Projects, the multi-functional project space and gallery founded by Shepard Fairey, is hosting an exhibition called FOLK MEDIA II: PANACEA by the Los Angeles-based FOLK MEDIC collective, Ako Castuera, Hellen Jo, and Kris Chau. Curated by independent curator and arts writer Essence Harden, the exhibition is an extension of the collective’s 2018 exhibition rooted in healing and friendship. FOLK MEDIC II manifests once again, out of a time of historic upheaval, with focus on remedy, community action, and family. Participating artists include Adee Roberson, Ako Castuera, Devon Tsuno, and more. The exhibition is open for viewing on Tuesdays by appointment only and Saturdays from 12-6 p.m. [More info]

Through Sunday, February 20

The new British musical, which was inspired by a 2011 BBC documentary about a teenager who wanted to be a drag queen, has debuted at the Center Theatre Group. Winner of three WhatsOnStage Awards and nominated for five Olivier Awards, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has entertained critics and fans alike since its debut in 2017. The musical celebrates acceptance, belonging, the power of unconditional love of a mother for her child. Tickets range from $35-$125. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 1

The iconic West Coast rapper who died more than two decades ago is remembered in a fully immersive exhibit titled ‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,’ which debuts on Friday, January 21 at The Canvas at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles. Created in collaboration with the Shakur Estate, the exhibit features sound installations, poetry, personal effects, and never before seen artifacts from Tupac’s personal archives. The exhibit is on view through Sunday, May 1. Tickets range from $14.50-$44.50. [More info]

Through Saturday, February 26

New York-based artist Rachael Harrison is bringing her Caution Kneeling Bus art exhibition to the Regen Projects gallery from January 15 through February 26. Over the last 30 years, Harrison has pioneered an approach to art making that combines formal invention with the artifacts of popular culture. Her new exhibition features a series of paintings made with the smartphone app Scanner Pro. Caution Kneeling Bus is available for viewing during gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. [More info]

Through Sunday, February 20

The Europop musical, Singing Revolution, is making its debut on January 15 at the Broadwater theater. Featuring 20 triple-threat performers, a five-piece band, and a crowd-pleasing Europop score, Singing Revolution: The Musical. The performance sets a tale of star-crossed lovers against the beautiful, moving, and timeless true story of Estonia’s 1987 song-filled, peaceful uprising against the Soviet Union. Tickets start at $40. [More info]

Through Sunday, February 20

Calling all Star Trek fans. The Skirball Cultural Center is hosting a fully immersive exhibition that showcases Star Trek’s significant impact on culture, art, and technology through more than one hundred rare artifacts, set pieces, and props, plus state-of-the-art photo and videos. Tickets range from $13-$18, but entrance is free to all on Thursdays. [More info]

Fridays

Beginning Friday, January 7, West Hollywood’s Abbey Food & Bar will be hosting a weekly happy hour watch party for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This season’s viewing parties will be hosted by The Abbey’s own drag superstar Kornbread “the snack” Jete, who is also a contestant on this season’s lineup. The party starts at 5 p.m. every Friday. No reservations are needed to attend—just proof of COVID vaccination to enter and an appetite for delicious bar bites and cocktails. [More info]

Through Sunday, February 20

Los Angeles-based artist June Edmond’s solo exhibition titled “Full Spectrum” has been extended through Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Loyola Marymount University’s Laband Art Gallery. “Full Spectrum” consists of more than 40 pieces made between 1980 and 2021, which serve to portray Black positivity—a lifelong commitment for Edmonds. The Laband Art Gallery is open to external guests from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, but is closed for winter break from Dec. 20 to Jan. 7. Due to COVID safety protocols, advance reservations are required and walk-ins aren’t permitted. [More info]

Through Sunday, April 3

Curious minds and art lovers will get the chance to see the artwork of the mysterious artist, Banksy, at an “unauthorized” art exhibition in Culver City. The exhibition includes 80 original works, sculptures, installations, videos, and photos, which were all sourced from private collections and will be exhibited in Los Angeles for the first time, according to the promoters of the event. Visitors will also be get the opportunity to experience an impressive multimedia installation, created specifically for the exhibition, which will reveal clues about Banksy and highlight his most culturally defining pieces. All ages are welcome to visit the exhibition, which runs through Sunday, April 3. Tickets start at $29.50 for adults. [More info]

Through Saturday, April 3

The Broad is debuting a new exhibition called “Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade,” which highlights a selection of nearly 60 works acquired in the 10 years since Eli and Edythe Broad publicly announced their plans to open the Downtown Los Angeles museum. Featured artists include John Baldessari, Glenn Ligon, and Kara Walker, whom The Broad has collected over the years, as well as artists added to the collection within the past decade such as Tauba Auerbach, Kerry James Marshall, and Catherine Opie. Admission is free, but reservations are required for entry. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. [More info and tickets]

Through Monday, April 25

The annual Art & Nature festival is returning to the Laguna Art Museum in Laguna Beach on November 4. The purpose of the event is to showcase Laguna Beach artists, develop connections between art and science, and raise awareness about environmental issues. The 5-month series will kick off on Nov. 4 with a free weekly event called “First Thursdays Art Walk” from 6-9 p.m. The festival, which runs through April 25, will also feature special exhibitions from artists including Rebeca Méndez who will be debuting “Any-Instant-Whatever,” lectures, panel discussions, films and family activities on the theme of art’s engagement with the natural world like the “Art & Nature Family Festival” taking place on Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. [More info]

Through Sunday, March 20

Stopping by a local museum to view artwork by diverse artists is always a good idea—and it’s free! LaToya Ruby Frazier, an acclaimed artist from Chicago, is bringing her traveling exhibition The Last Cruze to the California African American Museum beginning this week through March 20, 2022. The exhibit, which includes 66 photographs, video, and an architectural installation, chronicles the lives of workers at the General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that shut down in 2019 due to the global outsourcing of labor, the growing demand of electric cars, and other circumstances. [More info]

Through Sunday, March 20

The old Amoeba in Hollywood is looking mighty different these days. After a long build out, the space’s hallowed confines reopen this weekend as the home of Immersive Van Gogh, a walk-through experience that lets you hang out in Van Gogh’s most famous paintings (and even correspond with a AI version of the long-dead Dutchman). Opening weekend is sold out, but the show is open through the beginning of January 2022. [More info and tickets]

Sundays

Like most other things that are good, Smorgasburg L.A. had to pack it in and endure a long hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, July 4, the Brooklyn-transplanted outdoor food market returned to ROW DTLA with a bunch of new vendors, including some you’ve probably seen on Instagram and have been dying to try, like fried fish sandwich pop-up Little Fish and Caribbean street food pop-up Bridgetown Roti. According to organizers 75 percent of the markets former vendors will be returning too. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free. [More info]

Ongoing

This one of a kind comedy show, which features a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming comics, takes place every Sunday at the infamous Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip. Recent performers include the likes of Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan. It’s also not uncommon to catch a celebrity in the crowd as folks like Beyonce and husband Jay Z, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have showed up. [More info and tickets]

Through Sunday, February 27

Debutante balls have existed since the 18th century, but there’s nuance to how they evolved in America. This exhibit at the California African American Museum takes a closer look at the role debutante balls have played in Black life, particularly in L.A., through photographs from the 1950s and ’60s culled from libraries and collections, in addition to gowns, souvenirs, oral interviews, and other objects. [More info]

Through 2023

Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has created a soundtrack for your next walk in Griffith Park. Download the SOUNDWALK app to experience a public work of audio art that’s determined by which way you decide to walk (using GPS). “We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people,” Reid says. “I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.” [More info]

