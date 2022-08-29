”I’m fed up with people getting killed every day,” the metal icon said, adding that ”everything’s ridiculous” in America

Ozzy Osbourne is escaping L.A. and selling his home with the hope of being installed back in his family’s 120-year-old estate in southeast England by early 2023, the metal icon told The Guardian.

Why? The British-born rocker is tired of all of the terrible things about America right now.

“Everything’s ridiculous,” said Osbourne, who in 1981 notoriously bit the head off a dove during a meeting with CBS Records executives here in L.A.

Osbourne’s home in Hancock Park is now on the market, listed for $18 million. He plans to head to the estate he owns in Buckinghamshire in southeast England.

The 73-year-old has Parkinson’s disease, as well as a host of other health concerns, but this move isn’t a result of any ailments. “I knew people would think that,” said his wife, Sharon Osbourne. ” It’s not. It’s just time.”

While the United States gave her husband, whom she famously managed for years, fame as a rocker with Black Sabbath and a solo act and later as a reality television personality on The Osbournes, Sharon Osbourne told The Guardian that “America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

Sharon Osbourne recently exited her decade-plus gig as one of the hosts of CBS daytime panel show The Talk after a video surfaced of her saying that Meghan Markle “ain’t Black” and that “she doesn’t look Black.” Following a subsequent investigation, CBS said that her “behavior… did not align with [CBS] values for a respectful workplace.” She also told the British press in 2016 that English society is being adversely affected by too much immigration into the country while she was speaking on her vote for Brexit.

Still, there are apparently several social problems that make life in America untenable for Osbournes.

“I’m fed up with people getting killed every day,” Ozzy Osbourne, aka the Prince of Darkness, said, echoing a common sentiment. “God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f—ing crazy.”

Knife crime in England and Wales is up 27 percent in the year ending March 2021 as compared to 10 years prior, with roughly 41,000 stabbing and slashing incidents recorded across the adjoined countries.

As the end is nigh for Osbourne the American, it seems that he’s also, at heart, a true Englishman, he says.

“And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in f—ing Forest Lawn,” he said, referring to the popular celeb burial ground. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go… But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

Osbourne’s new album, Patient Number 9, is slated for release on September 9 and features other major musicians, such as Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde, and the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

