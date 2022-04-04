6 Buzziest Moments from the 2022 Grammys

The 64th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday evening for the first time in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Arena. Hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, the event featured several captivating performances from artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, H.E.R, Lenny Kravitz, Nas, and Jon Batiste.

Although the 3.5-hour ceremony didn’t offer any jaw-dropping moments like what we saw at the Oscars last week, there were still a handful of moments that caught our attention. We’ve compiled a list of the buzziest moments from the Grammys.

Trevor Noah and Questlove Joke About “The Slap”

It’s been a week since the world watched “the slap” happen at the 2022 Oscars. Noah couldn’t resist making a reference to the controversial moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category.

As he described the events of the evening to come, Noah told the audience and viewers: “Don’t even think of this as an award show. It’s a concert where we are giving out awards, we will be listening to music, dancing, singing, keeping people’s names out of our mouths and we are going to give people awards all throughout the night.” At last Sunday’s Academy Award, Smith twice yelled at Rock from the audience to “keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Questlove also addressed “the slap” while presenting the Grammy for song of the year, saying, “All right, I am going to present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me. As they say it is far better to give than to receive. Well, I’m not so sure about that because last Sunday it felt pretty good to receive.” Questlove won his first Oscar for documentary feature right after Smith slapped Rock.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Makes Virtual Appearance at Grammys

Amy Schumer wasn’t able to fulfill her wish of having Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy make an appearance at the Oscars, but the leader gave a pre-taped video speech at this year’s Grammys. Introducing John Legend’s performance of “Free,” which featured a poem read by Ukrainian refugee Lyuba Yakimchuk, Zelenskyy spoke about the power of music in dark times amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“The war. What is more opposite of music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” Zelenskyy said. “Our children draw swooping rockets, not shooting stars. Over 400 children have been injured and 153 children died, and we will never see them drawing. Our parents are happy to wake up in the morning in bomb shelters, but alive. Our loved ones don’t know if we will be together again. The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence.”

He continued, “Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound. On our land, we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today. Tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks and TV. But not silence.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa Recreate Iconic Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey Moment

When Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion took the stage to present the Grammy for best new artist—the award they both won in previous years—the pop stars were wearing the same dress.

“You stole my look!” Megan said as she looked Lipa up and down.

“I was told I had the exclusive,” Lipa responded jokingly. “I’m going to have to have a talk with Donatella.”

“Yeah, because I thought I was the Versace hottie,” Megan said, referencing a line from her song “Outside.”

Famed designer Donatella Versace rushed onto stage, saying “Basta! Basta! Let’s do this, and this.” She then gave both of the artists a quick makeover, unclipping a piece of fabric off each of their outfits, ultimately turning Lipa’s look into a pant set and giving Megan a high slit. The duo, who recently released “Sweetest Pie” together, then looked at each other in approval.

The moment was reminiscent of another memorable bit that happened during the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards when Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston wore the same dress while presenting an award. After the singers joked about their matching outfits, Carey tore off a layer of her dress to unveil a shorter hemline before Houston took off a piece of her dress to reveal a train.

Doja Cat Just Barely Makes it Back in Time to Accept Award

“I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life,” said Doja Cat before she turned away from the crowd to comically alter her dress.

The pop star had just barely made it back inside the auditorium after taking a bathroom break in time to accept the Grammy for best pop duo along with singer SZA for their song “Kiss Me More.”

“I’m glad you made it back in time,” SZA, who was on crutches, said to Doja.

After the laughter in the room settled, Doja got emotional about winning her first Grammy.

“I like to downplay shit, but this is a big deal,” she said as she wiped tears from her eyes. “Damn. Thank you everybody.”

The award comes just days after Doja announced that she was quitting music. The singer claimed that she was retiring from music following an online clash with fans who criticized her for not stopping to interact with them outside of her hotel in Paraguay where she was scheduled to perform at the Asunción festival.

On March 31, Doja tweeted that she still plans on throwing in the towel, saying, “I’m not bailing. But me not bailing doesn’t mean my ass isn’t gonna disappear right after,” she wrote. “I still got shit I gotta do. and a lot of y’all think cuz I post a fuckin picture it means I’m not out. Pic doesn’t = music GOOFY.”

We’re hoping that the award will change her mind.

Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters Honored in Video Tribute

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was supposed to be performing alongside the band at this year’s ceremony. But roughly a week before the event, Hawkins, 50, was found dead in a Bogota, Colombia, hotel room. In turn, the band canceled their Grammy performance.

The Recording Academy honored Hawkins during its annual In Memoriam tribute with a video montage that showed him pounding his drum kit while the band’s classic song “My Hero” played in the background.

The Grammys then honored other musicians and industry professionals who died in the past year through songs by late composer, Stephen Sondheim. Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Rachel Zegler took the stage to perform “Not a Day Goes By,” “Send in the Clowns,” and “Somewhere.”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Win Record of the Year, Baby Keems Get Best New Artist

R&B supergroup Silk Sonic—composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak—took home the top award for record of the year for their single “Leave the Door Open.”

Upon the win, Paak said: “Listen, listen, listen. We are really trying hard to remain humble at this point. But in the industry, we call that a clean sweep! All right? To all the other nominees, we love y’all. We love y’all!”

The duo beat out a cast of impressive competitors including Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, ABBA, Jon Batiste, and more. Silk Sonic’s smooth 70s track also won the Grammy for song of the year, which goes to the writers of a song.

It was only fitting that Silk Sonic opened this year’s ceremony with a performance of their Vegas-themed song, “777,” as the duo is in the midst of a residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live that runs through the end of May.

Speaking of Sin City, rapper Baby Keem—who was born in Los Angeles but grew up in Las Vegas—won a Grammy for best rap performance in his hometown, which made for a special moment. (Or at least to me because I’m a Las Vegas native and fan.)

“Nothing could prepare me for this moment tonight,” said the 21-year-old rapper who is Kendrick Lamar’s cousin. He then thanked his family and gave a shout out to “the city of Las Vegas.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.