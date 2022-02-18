‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev May Soon Launch a Dating Show

The convicted fraudster has signed with a Hollywood talent manager and wants to write a book, launch a podcast, and star in his own series

Simon Leviev, the convicted fraudster and the subject of Netflix’s true crime documentary The Tinder Swindler, is planning to cash in on his newfound fame and break into Hollywood.

Leviev—whose real name is Shimon Hayut—has signed with Los Angeles talent manager, Gina Rodriguez, who runs Gitoni Productions and represents a range of reality stars including Mama June and Blac Chyna. He hopes to write a book, host a podcast in which he offers dating dos and don’ts, and star in a show in which women compete for his love, a representative from Gitoni confirmed Thursday.

“I was intrigued with the Netflix story. I saw the world’s greatest salesman,” Rodriguez said in a statement to Los Angeles. “But it left me with a lot of unanswered questions and was very biased. I believe there are two sides to every story and everyone should have the chance to tell their side of the story.”

The Tinder Swindler, which premiered on Netflix on February 2 and quickly became a hit, details how Leviev (one of many aliases Hayut assumed) claimed to be the son of a diamond mogul in order to woo women on the dating app and con them out of money. While it’s not clear how many women he swindled, the documentary estimates that he collected about $10 million all told.

Leviev was convicted of fraud, theft, and forgery and sentenced to 15 months in prison in December, 2019, but was released after five months.

The documentary claims that Leviev was still active on Tinder when The Tinder Swindler was released, but representatives for the app said he was banned when his actions became public in 2019, NBC reports.

The conman supposedly deleted his Instagram account shortly after the documentary came out, but some users believe that he has since resurfaced on TikTok under the handle @simon_leviev_official, according to The Independent. His alleged account, which has the words “CEO of Dating” with a cash emoji in the bio, had racked up more than 175,000 followers as of Thursday. But some users have theorized that it’s a fake account because its authenticity has not been verified.

The news of Leviev scoring a talent manager comes about two weeks after Variety reported that Netflix is in talks with producers to turn the documentary into a full-fledged movie.

