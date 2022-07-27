Shawn Mendes Cancels Rest of World Tour for Mental Health

“The reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” Mendes said about nixing his remaining dates

Shawn Mendes is canceling the rest of his North American and European tour dates, the 23-year-old pop star announced Wednesday morning, after previously canceling a string of shows earlier this month, citing concerns about his own mental health.

“As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me,” he said in a statement on Twitter. “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but that back to back playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”

The statement continues, “After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger. I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe.

“We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”

Mendes first canceled dates from his Wonder world tour on July 8, when he shared that he was struggling with unspecified mental health issues and had hit a “breaking point.”

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” he tweeted at the time. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point. After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know. Love you guys.”

All first-hand tickets will refunded from the point of purchase.

Mendes kicked off the tour in Portland, Oregon, on June 27, in support of his Wonder album, which was released in 2020. His latest single, “When You’re Gone,” was released last March.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today