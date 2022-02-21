‘Sex and the City’ Creator is ‘Startled’ by Whatever Happened to Carrie Bradshaw

SATC author Candace Bushnell is as surprised as some fans by the latest version of her alter-ego in ’And Just Just Like That…’

Some die-hard devotees of Sex and the City were a bit taken aback by certain directions the show’s bosses took with Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda in And Just Like That… the Samantha-less “new chapter” of the series. And they’re not alone. Author Candace Bushnell—whose New York Observer column and book of the same name inspired the iconic show—also finds certain of Carrie’s developments as she assails her 50s to be… unexpected.

Interviewing Bushnell for the latest issue of The New Yorker, writer Jia Tolentino described the updated trio as “almost like they are shocked by being able to see their own whiteness and straightness, by the way culture and gender are changing.”

Tolentino then asked, “Have you had any of those moments yourself?”

“No,” Bushnell, 63, replied.

“I’m really startled by a lot of the decisions made in the reboot,” Bushnell continued. “You know, it’s a television product, done with [Executive Producer] Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker, who have both worked with HBO a lot in the past. HBO decided to put this franchise back into their hands for a variety of reasons, and this is what they came up with.”

Asked if still sees herself in Carrie, Bushnell said, “Not at all. I mean, Carrie Bradshaw ended up being a quirky woman who married a really rich guy. And that’s not my story, or any of my friends’ stories. But TV has its own logic.”

Bushnell added that she and TV’s Carrie Bradshaw actually parted ways years ago.

“I’ve said this, but when the character of Carrie sleeps with Mr. Big after he’s married to somebody else—that’s when I felt like the character’s becoming something other.”

Sadly, that’s not all that has changed since the New York Times dubbed Bushnell “Holly Golightly of Bowery Bar.”

In the 90’s, she recalls, “I worked for Vogue, writing the ‘People Are Talking About’ column, and got paid five thousand dollars a month. The Observer paid less, but I could afford that, because of Vogue. I mean, this was a time that writers were getting a Vanity Fair contract for six pieces and two hundred and fifty thousand dollars a year. People valued writing; it wasn’t considered something everyone can do.”

And Bushnell has a query of her own.

“My question is: Who are these people who have so much money now? Are they TikTok stars? Is it Bitcoin? They keep finding new ways to separate people from their money, and some people figure it out and get rich, and everyone else is left behind.”