Seth Rogen, who wrote the scripts for Superbad, Pineapple Express and This Is The End, finds the reluctance of Hollywood’s studios and streamers to agree to better working conditions for their film and TV writers “horrific.”

“I’m very supportive of the writer strike. I think these companies are making tons of money off the writers and not disclosing any information about it,” Rogen told L.A. Magazine at the premiere of his AppleTV+ rom-com, Platonic.

“I think the prospect of AI writing film and television is horrific, and the fact that the studios actually seem to be digging in on that point is even more horrific,” he added. “I’m fully in favor of all labor unions striking for equitable salaries and rights.”

In case you missed it, more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America went on strike for the first time in 15 years after film and TV writers were not able to reach an agreement regarding fair compensation, better working conditions and increased residuals with Hollywood’s studios and streamers. The guild also wants the studios and streamers to agree to a policy that would restrict AI-generated work.

While many red carpet events such as the MTV Movie and TV Awards were cancelled in support of the strike, Rogen wanted to share his thoughts on the events occurring while walking the carpet for his newest rom-com. The new AppleTV+ series, which drops May 24, reunites Rogen with his Neighbors 2 co-star Rose Byrne tells the story of a pair of former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift.

LA Magazine: Is it actually possible for a man and a woman to just be platonic friends?

Rogen: I think so. I have tons of women that I’m just friends with and have for many, many, many years. So, yes. I would go so far to say I am judgmental of those who think otherwise.

LA Magazine: How so?

Rogen: I think people project a lot of their own baggage onto those types of relationships, but it is possible.

LA Magazine: What was it was like to reunite with Rose Byrne?

Rogen: We work really well together. And the idea of exploring a buddy-comedy type friendship versus a married couple was a lot of fun. It was a new way to do a thing that we knew we were already good at.

LA Magazine: Your character goes through a midlife crisis. Was there anything that you’ve done in the past that made your friends question if you were going through one?

Rogen: Are you kidding me? Man, so many. Well, I bleached my hair for [this movie] and not all of my friends knew that, so a lot of them were worried about me. I think I got some concerned emails that week asking if I was good.

Platonic premieres on Apple TV+ May 24, followed by new episodes every Wednesday.